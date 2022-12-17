The passing of Pete Sutherland on Nov. 30 leaves Vermont’s traditional music community with a deep emptiness that will take a long time to fill. Sutherland, at age 71, was arguably the dean of Vermont traditional music.

“If you want to know about music that is indigenous to central Vermont, one need look no further than Pete Sutherland,” fellow traditional musician Dana Robinson from Cabot wrote on Facebook.

artedels@gmail.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.