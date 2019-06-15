WESTON – Milo is bored. Even when his friends invite him to join them, he doesn’t want to. He’s bored, bored, bored – until he finally takes a risk, and enters “The Phantom Tollbooth.”
The Weston Playhouse Young Company opened a charming and deliciously entertaining production of Norman Juster’s 1961 children’s classic, Friday at Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm.
The hour-long 2007 musical adaptation, with music by Arnold Black and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, proved great fun for virtually all ages, from toddler to senior, due in part to wonderful wit and also to the Weston production’s witty and effervescent theatricality. The big song-and-dance numbers were simply amazing.
(Interesting factoid: Black, the composer, was once a violinist in Blanche Moyse’s New England Bach Festival in Marlboro.)
Now in its second year, Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm, the company’s intimate 150-seat second theater, is proving ideal for Young Company productions. Excellent acoustics and the audience’s proximity for the stage resulted in a sense of immediacy so important to younger audiences.)
Once Milo drives his toy car through the toll booth, he finds himself facing an unexpected world, meeting the Whether Man, full of endless talk, soon joining the Lethargarians in the Doldroms, who are just killing time. But when Milo meets Tock, the kingdom’s watchdog, the adventure is on.
The Kingdom of Wisdom has been divided in two, kingdoms of Dictionopolis and Digitopolis. (The witty wordplay and number-play is great fun.) Their respective kings are feuding over which is more important and have banished their siblings, Princesses Rhyme and Reason to the Castle in the Air. Milo and Tock have their – nearly – impossible quest. Telling more would give away too much.
The Young Company, directed by Weston veteran Piper Goodeve (and a member of the inaugural Young Company), comprises eight college-age theater professionals-in-training. That they will fill out the cast of the main stage “Olahoma!” (July 18-Aug. 10) next is indicative of the level.
Alexander Tan was delightfully dweebish as Milo, with a wonderful Brooklyn accent, as he grew from pathetic to adventurous. Grace Martinini imbued his sidekick Tock with a sly wit and physical humor. The remaining six each played a wide spectrum of roles, which they moved in and out of with ease.
They also proved good singers and excellent dancers, delivering Felicity Stiverson’s Broadway-style choreography with skill and flair, resulting in a larger-scale feel than most children’s shows. The effervescent music was directed by Josh Kight.
Creative staging by Brian Dudkiewicz and Elizabeth Mak’s dramatic lighting effectively created a fantasy feel while Whitney Locher’s oddball costumes accentuated the humor.
Weston Playhouse’s “The Phantom Tollbooth” was great fun for all – and it even had a message.
