The Metropolitan Opera presents Philip Glass’s modern masterpiece “Akhnaten.” The opera explores the life of the avant-garde pharaoh who introduced the concept of monotheism to ancient Egypt, using texts drawn from ancient hymns, prayers, letters, and inscriptions — sung in their original languages set to Glass’ distinctive music.
The Met: Live in HD performance will be screened at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Middlebury Town Hall Theater, and at 12:55 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre.
Director Phelim McDermott tackles another one of Glass’ works, with countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo as the revolutionary title ruler who transformed ancient Egypt. To match the opera’s hypnotic, ritualistic music, McDermott offers an arresting vision that includes a company of acrobats and jugglers. Karen Kamensek conducts. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to more than 2,200 theaters in more than 70 countries worldwide.
The transmission will be hosted by mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, who will star in the title role of Handel’s “Agrippina” later this season at the Met.
In Middlebury, Scott Morrison will give a pre-show talk in the Byers Studio downstairs at 12:15 with refreshments sponsored by the Opera Company of Middlebury.
Middlebury tickets are $24, $10 for students; call 802-382-9222, or go online to https://townhalltheater.org. Rutland tickets are $23, $10 for students; call 8o2-775-0903, or go online to www.paramountvt.org.
