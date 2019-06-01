STOWE – Stowe Performing Arts presents pianist Alon Goldstein in recital at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at the Stowe Community Church, at 137 Main St.
Goldstein’s program features: Beethoven’s Sonatas No. 13 in E flat major, Op. 27, No. 1, and No. 14 in C-sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 2; Schumann “Kinderszenen,” Op. 15; Leonard Bernstein’s “The Masque” from Symphony No. 2; and Avner Dorman’s (b. 1975) Sonata No. 3 “Dance Suite” (2005).
Goldstein has played as soloist with the Philadelphia Orchestra, Chicago Symphony, San Francisco, Baltimore, St. Louis, Dallas, Houston, Toronto and Vancouver symphonies as well as the Israel Philharmonic, London Philharmonic, Los Angeles and Radio France Orchestras. He has played under the baton of such conductors as Zubin Mehta, Herbert Blomstedt, Vladimir Jurowski, Rafael Frübeck de Burgos, Peter Oundjian, Yoel Levi, Yoav Talmi, Leon Fleisher and others.
He serves as the artistic director for The Distinguished Artists Concert & Lecture Series in Santa Cruz, and was recently named the artistic director of the Mt. Angel Abbey Bach Festival in Oregon, starting in 2019. He created the Emerald Coast Music Alliance, whose annual festival in Florida is devoted to sharing the beauty of classical music to under-served communities, free of charge.
Goldstein graduated from the Peabody Conservatory of Music studying with Leon Fleisher, and received scholarships from the America Israel Cultural Foundation. Following his graduation he became a Performer Fellow at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, where he initiated chamber music concerts involving staff and students, as well as an annual festival dedicated to the piano duet repertoire.
Tickets are $25, $20 for seniors, $12 for children; go online to www.stoweperformingarts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.