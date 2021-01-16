If the old saying “a picture is worth a thousand words” is true, the Chaffee Art Center’s latest exhibit demonstrates it.
“Pictures and Words,” up through Feb. 26, features local authors and artists like Rutland-born artist Robert Waldo Brunelle Jr., who created a black-and-white illustration of the Chaffee mansion with a ghost in its window for Vermont author Joe Citro’s latest book “The Vermont Ghost Guide.”
Rutland writer, actor and producer Sandra Stillman Gartner’s children’s book features prints of its pages hung on clotheslines with clothespins to give it a child-like spin, and artist Fran Bull’s book of poetry features enlarged pages hanging on display.
“What I’m trying to create is a sense of the pages of the book writ large,” Bull said by phone recently. “There’ll be about 12 pieces of art strewn about the walls, and around that, excerpts from the poetry magnified on boards.”
Bull published her book last year, but because of COVID-19, wasn’t able to promote it. The exhibit became an opportunity to present it to the community. “It’s a book of my art over time, so it’s a little bit of a retrospective of different periods,” she said.
The poetry was also written over time, a number of decades, and finally culminated in “choose your own title.” It was designed by Yolanda Cuomo, the designer behind “Obama: An Intimate Portrait” by Pete Souza, official photographer during the Obama administration.
“I’ve worked with her since the ’90s,” Bull said. “I brought my material to her and said, ‘Do your thing.’ She wrote to me and said, ‘What should we call this book? Throw out some titles.’ I went back into the poems and pulled out some phrases and she said, ‘I can’t choose. Why don’t we list those phrases in the back of the book and tell people to choose their own title.’ So that’s what we did.”
Another of her books in the show features political poetry that she says still reads current despite its 1990 origins.
Gartner has two very different books in the show. Her children’s book “Where Is Sam?” illustrated by friend and artist Marguerite Jill Dye, was inspired by her grandson.
“When my grandson was a little boy he would play hide and seek (by putting) his hands over his eyes,” Gartner said in a recent interview. “He figured if he couldn’t see me then I couldn’t see him. (It’s) a story about a child’s perception.”
“It was almost like a poem,” she said about the process of writing it. “I had it in my head and took my time and rewrote it a number of times. It’s a children’s book, and it takes time and thought, but it wasn’t like writing the 130-page book, which I worked on for a very long time.”
That book is her second in the exhibit, called “To Life! A Celebration of Jewish Women” — a collaboration between Gartner and Ann Zinn Buffum and Dye. It evolved from a series of interviews with Jewish women in Vermont that they conducted during the course of five years.
After a photographer in Burlington took photos of the women who were interviewed, those photos became part of an exhibit several years ago. More than a dozen large panels portrayed the interviewees with the photos, archival pictures from their past and quotes.
“When we started doing this as an exhibit we said we really need a companion book so people can read the full stories,” Gartner said.
The book along with a selection of the panels is featured in the Chaffee exhibit: much more than a thousand words and the pictures that go with them.
