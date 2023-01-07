Psychedelic space-rock blues-based progressive rock, lyrics philosophical, dark and psychological. These are some of the words people use to describe the legendary band Pink Floyd. But ultimately the group captured something elusive to language.
Enter, Producer Steve Monistere. Almost 40 years ago, he began to choreograph images inspired by and complementary to the songs, turning the music into a sensual experience. A movie soundtrack of sorts, amplified with the addition of laser lights. In 1986, when he started, the whole concept was new, and it drew fans and would-be fans young and old. Decades later, the show has evolved alongside the evolution of technology and remains one of the most popular nationally touring shows.
The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular comes to the Paramount Theatre in Rutland on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 8 p.m.
No tribute band necessary, the band’s original master recordings are set against the multimedia show of laser, video, lighting and special effects. Provided 3D glasses make it extra. Wow!
“I listened to songs and tried not to give literal interpretations,” Monistere explained in a recent interview, “but as a movie director would have actors to work with and cameramen and technicians and editors, I have programmers and system engineers.”
A professional musician who has toured the country, curiously, Monistere had not given Pink Floyd much attention until he was in his 30s.
“And now they’re my favorite,” he said. “I can’t compare them to anybody else. I’m a big classic rock fan, but in my opinion, Pink Floyd (was) probably the greatest rock composers ever.”
“In the early ’90s this was a new thing,” Monistere recalled. “Laser shows set to music of big artists wasn’t a thing at all. No one had taken the idea and produced it up and toured it. Those were exceptional years.”
But the years since haven’t seen it slowing down at all, with ever-changing technology offering the potential to continually add to and upgrade the show.
“That’s the idea,” Monistere said. “We return to the markets that we play year after year, and there’s always something new.”
“Each song is treated for what that song is,” he explained. “It’s like seeing a big classic rock show in a theater, just missing the musicians. Video, moving lights, lasers, we use them to tell a story for each song.”
One song presented pays tribute to other legendary rock ’n’ roll stars who have passed away over the years, like Elvis and David Bowie. “That’s a favorite, people really like that,” Monistere said.
But the end result is, like Pink Floyd’s music itself, not something easily summed up in words.
“If you want to get an idea of the atmosphere and the crowd, it’s kind of like ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ meets ‘The Wall.’ There’s a lot of energy from the time the patrons walk in. It’s not like watch(ing) a movie; it’s more like going to a concert,” Monistere said, and added, “It’s not like anything you’ve seen before, it’s unique. It’s very entertaining, and it’s hard to give a good description. I would just say: Go see the show. You will not be disappointed.”
This performance contains bright/flashing lights and/or imagery that may cause discomfort and/or seizures for those with light sensitivity and photosensitive epilepsy. Recommended for pre-teens and up.
