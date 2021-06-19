Plainfield, opening up again to entertainment, has planned a summer of outdoor concerts at the town’s recreation field. The Friends of the Plainfield Opera House in collaboration with the Plainfield Recreation Committee recently announced the schedule that begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26, with a concert by the Dave Keller Blues Trio.
“We’ve wanted to have a local concert series since before the pandemic,” explains Steven Light, a member of the Plainfield Opera House committee. Last summer the only live music concerts in town were by the Craftsbury Chamber Players who performed two concerts at the recreation field.
“They said they would do it again,” said Light “and we decided to fill out the program for this summer.”
“We see the four different concerts as a well rounded series,” Light said. He called the Craftsbury Chamber Players classical music ensemble “world class players with several members having a connection to Lincoln Center.” They will perform twice, at 4 p.m. Saturdays, July 17 and 31.
Rounding out the schedule are The Modern Times Theater performing at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, and the final concert in the series, The Sky Blue Boys and Cookie at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
The Dave Keller Trio kicks off the concert series. Keller is the blues and soul guitarist, singer and songwriter who has garnered national attention with his soulful music and well received albums. Keller is a local performer based in Montpelier. He is a two-time Blues Music Award (BMA) nominee. Fueled by his love of deep Southern soul and blues, Keller’s performances ring out with passion, integrity and an ability to break down the barriers between performer and audience.
Keller’s current trio includes Ira Friedman (keys) and Jay Gleason (drums). These master musicians bring a funky spontaneity and contagious energy to each performance, expanding upon the recorded versions of Keller’s songs. We reviewed his latest album in February 2020 writing, “Fans of Dave Keller will find his new album ‘Live At The Killer Guitar Thriller’ a change from his previous seven album releases. His catalog of recordings hasn’t, until this CD, included a live album. With this release we hear a performance as authentic as it gets. ... What you hear on this CD is a great trio, performing several of Keller’s own songs along with other blues and soul standards.”
Now in their 55th season, the Craftsbury Chamber Players are a group of world-class musicians who perform masterworks and lesser-known chamber music gems every summer. Their concerts feature ever-changing ensemble configurations. The programs offer an engaging musical journey, balancing tradition and innovation with scale and scope. The music ranges from the Classical, Romantic, 20th century and contemporary periods. They perform from their own flatbed truck constructed to concentrate and focus the sound of their instruments.
Jim Lowe, classical music critic of The Times Argus wrote, “The Craftsbury Chamber Players are responsible for some of the best and most interesting chamber music in Vermont.”
The fourth performance of the summer series features Modern Times Theater, performing “The Perils of Mr. Punch.” Rose Friedman and Justin Lander are also producers for Vermont Vaudeville and alumni of the Bread and Puppet Theater. They continue the tradition of Punch and Judy puppet shows which goes back to 1662 England and further back in time to Italy.
This show has been updated for the 21st century. Modern Times Theater, which has adapted and updated this puppet show for more than a decade writes of its latest show: “Allow Mr. Punch to deftly remove your bad mood, whilst he exhausts your child! Gawk as Judy struggles to balance a checkbook before being eaten by the carnivore du jour! Feast your eyes upon the diaper change that should not be!
“It’s a melodrama of epically small proportions, and it’s so funny that you’ll forget to take out your phone for at least the first half hour.”
This is a performance for the whole family that, of course, children will love.
Rounding out this diverse series are The Sky Blue Boys and Cookie. Banjo Dan and Willy Lindner are The Sky Blue Boys and for this show they have teamed up with upright bassist Carrie Cook. With Cook the band expands its performance into the blues, some funky jug band music, and a hint of jazz. Dan and Willy continue the tradition of brother acts in country music and have built up a large repertoire of old ballads, parlor songs, heart songs and sacred numbers.
As songwriters, the Sky Blue Boys also deliver their own material and expand on the traditional instrumentation to incorporate a rich array of acoustic sounds. They play guitar, banjo, mandolin, autoharp and other instruments as well. The brothers are Vermont musical treasures who have entertained here for nearly five decades. Their shows are packed with variety, energy and fun.
