Stalwarts of the jam scene for close to three decades, moe. is a true guru of groove.
The celebrated progressive rock band continues its triumphant return to the stage, one year after ending an indefinite hiatus while its beloved bassist and frontman Rob Derhak battled cancer. Derhak, now free of the disease, and the rest of the pre-eminent five-piece group that will have been together 30 years in 2020, play Rutland’s Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Popular visitors to the Burlington area over the years, moe. was formed at the University of Buffalo and still features original members Derhak and guitarists Chuck Garvey and Al Schnier. Drummer Vinnie Amico was added to the group in 1996, with Jim Loughlin — who had been the band’s drummer in the early days — jumping back into the fold as a percussionist in 1999.
“A fixture of the jam band scene with their brand of freewheeling, improvisational rock emphasizing Americana, psychedelia and musical chops,” says the All Music Guide, “moe. carved a niche for themselves with a distinct blend of Americana, melodic turns, clever songwriting and jam band ethics.”
And in a review of the band’s last album, 2014’s “No Guts No Glory”: “This is a group where interplay trumps all, which sometimes means they ride a groove, sometimes they lay back and solo, sometimes they cluster around a microphone and harmonize, sometimes they just enjoy the ruckus they cause.”
The group announced its hiatus in summer 2017, while Derhak underwent treatment for nasopharyngeal cancer, a rare cancer of the upper throat area. Derhak, 50, was declared cancer-free later that year, and returned to the stage one year ago with a show at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.
Since then, “moe. have played each set like it could be their last,” said Rolling Stone in a review of the band’s performance at the Peach Music Festival last summer, which included everything from “sinister funk” to “an onslaught of bass-soaked progressive rock, acid-jazz and raging metal.”
“New tunes ‘Who You Calling Scared?’ and ‘New Hope for the New Year’ kept things weird and funky, while acute covers of the Band’s ‘Ophelia’ and Rush’s ‘Tom Sawyer’ had even the non-moe.rons singing along,” added Rolling Stone, referring to moe.’s sizable fan base.
Derhak, who lives in Falmouth, Maine, says his sudden and intense illness has had a lasting effect on him. “It’s helped him to appreciate the strong support of his bandmates, fans, friends, family and neighbors, and it’s taught him a lesson about what’s important in life,” said the Portland Press Herald last year in a feature on Derhak.
“I know it sounds like a trite thing to say, but don’t sweat the small stuff,” Derhak told the Press Herald. “Family and helping others are way more important, when you get thrown in a serious situation, than worrying about all the other weird minutiae.”
And about what it felt like to play and sing before an audience again: “I sort of feel like I’ve been held back and tied down for a long time,” Derhak said, “and I’m really ready to explode.”
