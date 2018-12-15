In the year 787 the Roman Catholic Church, in the Second Council of Nicaea, laid down rules for depiction in sacred art. The objective was to teach the Christian faith to the illiterate masses through visual art. The “Visitation” is one of the Christian art staples, along with “Christ on the Cross,” the “Descent from the Cross,” the “Annunciation,” the “Adoration of the Magi,” and others.
The Feast of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary celebrates the visit of Mary, whom Christians believe is the Mother of God, with the child Jesus in the womb, to her cousin Elizabeth. The visit took place when Elizabeth, who although past her child-bearing years, was herself six months pregnant with the forerunner of Christ, St. John the Baptist.
The church’s directions for depiction of the “Visitation” were clear: Mary should always be on the right of Elizabeth, and taller than her cousin. Halos over their heads were required.
The “Visitation” has been the subject of several paintings by artists today considered Old Masters, among them, Giotto (1306), Fra Angelico (1434), Raphael (1515), Rembrandt (1640) and others.
Pontormo had previously painted a “Visitation” fresco in the Church of the Holy Annunciation (Chiesa della Santa Annunciazione) in High Renaissance style in 1514-1516. His second one, in 1529 (the one in the exhibition), was painted according to Manneirism rules, and it’s one of the finest among many renditions of the “Visitation” in any style up to and beyond Manneirism.
Fresh out of its 500-plus year maintenance, the 1529 “Visitation” (oil on panel, 6’6”x5’1”), a painting by Jacopo Carlucci, (1494-1557) — called Pontormo, in Tuscany, after the small town he came from — is in the United States for the first time ever. This painting came from the Church of Saints Michael and Francis (Parrocchia dei Santi Michele e Francesco), a small parish church in Carmignano, a few miles west of Florence. It is currently housed at the Morgan Library & Museum in New York City until Jan. 6, 2019.
Pontormo was a painter’s son. As a young artist he was sent to Florence to apprentice to some of the most prestigious High Renaissance painters, case in point, Mariotto Albertinelli, Andre del Sarto, and no less than Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo.
Primarily a religious artist, Pontormo painted in and around Florence, often supported by Medici patronage. He was a leader in Mannerism, a style that followed the High Renaissance and flourished, primary in Italy, from 1520 to 1580. Hallmarks of Mannerist style are present in his work: psych energy over physicality, beautiful linear rhythms, elongated necks, hands, legs, restless movement, ambiguous space and vivid colors. For him, art was ornament.
During the restoration, the panel was carefully cleaned and Pontormo’s bright colors were brought back to life. The removal of old layers of varnish and overpaint uncovered details that had become invisible over time, such as the two male figures and a donkey emerging on the left in the background. Both Mary’s and Elizabeth’s faces, that had become yellowish, regained their healthy skin tone color. Breaking with tradition, both women don’t have halos over their heads, and they are almost the same height.
In this towering painting, Pontormo broke with traditional Catholic art canon and the High Renaissance style showing a deeply personal version of the miraculous encounter. In that period, paintings had heroic (Mary in this case) centralized composition and technical mastery of drawing and conception. In Pontormo’s painting, the event takes place on the streets of the town where Mary had gone to stay with her cousin. Their garments are fluttering, and their heels are raised in motion. Women at that time were always accompanied by female attendants, hence two seemingly aloof women near the cousins.
In the background is a cityscape that depicts the door of a house at the far right. Two tradesmen engaged in conversation linger in the bottom left corner. Mary’s countenance is calm and serene, as one would imagine any woman’s would be, while bearing Jesus Christ, the Son of God. Elizabeth’s face shows warm love and affection towards her cousin.
Everything considered, Pontormo’s “Visitation” is currently the greatest Mannerist masterpiece on American soil — where it will stay until spring — and one cannot afford to wait another half-millennium to see it.
