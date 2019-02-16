In 2016, Norwich artist Kate Emlen set out to create as many 6-inch-square paintings of trees as she could in a year. In this compact format, she captured sunlight reflecting from sturdy trunks, blasts of verdant foliage, the elegance of leafless branches, the changing seasons. Each 6-inch element of her one “Forty to One” captures a moment, quiet and magnificent, in nature.
The individual and assembled images of “Forty to One” draw the viewer into these moments. This focus brought Emlen to explore a new approach that led to her expansive diptych, “Mast Year.”
“Forty to One” and “Mast Year” are among more than 30 paintings and monotypes by Emlen in her solo exhibition “Precarious Magic” at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro through April 7. The exhibition features landscapes and still-lifes, including Vermont forests and the ocean’s edge in Maine.
“When I’m working, I’m not thinking. I let the rhythms take over. When I stand back from the painting, I look for motion of composition, the play of space and counter-space, the weight of color, and how all these elements influence one another. A painting is complete when I can feel it is moving and breathing as a whole. This is the wonderful mystery I look for in every painting: the mystery of natural rhythms taken into the rhythm of paint,” explains Emlen in her artist’s statement.
Emlen painted in childhood. From those early experiences, finger painting nurtured her fascination with the materiality of paint and “Paint by Numbers” opened her eyes to the endless possibilities of flat shapes on a 2-dimensional surface. That early experience, she recalled, also opened dialogue between the free-form messiness of the former and structure of the latter.
From an interest in typography and book design while at Kirkland College, Emlen earned her MFA from the Yale School of Art, and then focused on her career as a graphic designer.
In designing posters for clients, Emlen found that she was especially drawn to the gouache works she did in the early stages of each piece. That recognition led to her return to full-time painting.
Emlen’s beautiful trees are central to the “Precarious Magic” exhibition. They convey a distinct feeling of the northern forest and a sense of the quiet in it.
“There’s a connection as a New Englander. When you’re walking in the woods, you can’t help but see sun off the bark, needles and leaves,” she said.
In “Blue Moon,” oil on linen, she draws the viewer into the drama of the forest at night. Thick trunks of birch and poplar stretch upward. Emlen’s layers of paint give texture to the forest floor and dark sky.
“Mast Year,” more than 8 feet long, takes the viewer into an airy spot in the woods, looking out through an opening to the river and far-off hills. Lightness pervades, with the colors giving a hint of changing seasons.
The painting draws the viewer in on multiple levels. From a distance, the tranquility of its overall composition is compelling. Its grid of images is evident, but the individual elements flow together. Up close, details of 40 squares come into focus.
With Emlen’s earlier small tree paintings, she explained, “They’re all so different, one from another, but they all go together, so I thought I would like to paint a painting like that. What I was trying to get at was a single piece where each square was a painting in and of itself.”
For “Mast Year” she began with a sketch of a favorite place near the Connecticut River. She loosely moved that sketch to the two canvases of her diptych, dividing it into an overall grid. She then painted each individual square as its own painting, but also a cohesive whole.
In Emlen’s forests, paintings of the Maine coast, still-lifes of shimmering mackerel and more, her palette is distinctive.
“I love working with a limited palette. I like the idea of getting a lot out of very few things. The process of pushing to get as much color out of three primaries is really thrilling — and sometimes frustrating,” said Emlen, who noted that for her primary colors she often uses ultramarine blue, ochre and English red.
“I’m always in a battle about if I’m staying too gray. I love paintings that have a huge range of grays, but I am always chomping at the bit to get more color in. I like to use bright color intermittently, like a surprise.”
