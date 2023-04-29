You can almost feel the water and movement of three brilliant orange fish swimming amid bubbles through blue green depths in Maureen O’Connor Burgess’ monoprint “Koi.”

A patchwork of pastel green fields with patterns of furrows and pasture slope down to a pale blue lake as forested Adirondack Mountains rise in the distance in Daryl Storrs’ linocut “Lake Champlain Vista.”

mgow@gmavt.net

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.