You can almost feel the water and movement of three brilliant orange fish swimming amid bubbles through blue green depths in Maureen O’Connor Burgess’ monoprint “Koi.”
A patchwork of pastel green fields with patterns of furrows and pasture slope down to a pale blue lake as forested Adirondack Mountains rise in the distance in Daryl Storrs’ linocut “Lake Champlain Vista.”
A low-flying airship propels past the Eiffel Tower in the deeply black night, a blast of light in the background passes through the iron lattice and illuminates the taut skin of the craft in Brian D. Cohen’s etching and aquatint “Zeppelin and Eiffel Tower.”
A beautiful new exhibition at at T.W. Wood Gallery, “Printmaking Invitational 2023” features compelling selections of work by Burgess, Storrs and Cohen, all print artists, each working in different techniques. Presented in the Nuquist Gallery, the show includes more than 30 figurative and abstract pieces.
The Contemporary Hall Gallery bursts with color in the vibrant and generous exhibition “Michael Strauss: Selected Works.” In mostly acrylic and ink, Strauss brings together fields of color, shapes often delineated with black outline, in landscapes and still lifes — a familiar red-roofed snack bar, radishes on a wooden table, a cluster of houses on a snowy night. Strauss is donating all proceeds from sales of paintings in the exhibition to T.W. Wood Gallery.
This second annual “Printmaking Invitational” follows last summer’s inaugural show, both organized by Phillip Robertson, a printmaker, educator, board member and curator, who teaches studio art and art history at Northern Vermont University-Johnson.
Hand-processed printmaking is the show’s focus. Printmaking, in simple terms, is the artistic process of transferring an image from one surface, the matrix, to another. The receiving surface is usually paper, so printmaking history follows the availability of that material — Japanese woodcuts date from the 1400s, Albrecht Dürer’s etchings date from early 1500s.
In the general categories of printmaking, the matrix may be in relief with the ink on the matrix’s original surface with the excess carved away (Storrs), intaglio with the ink in grooves carved into the plate (Cohen), or monotype with the inking on the surface, a process yielding a single unique print (Burgess).
The T.W. Wood exhibition, said Robertson, “is a celebration of printmaking and print artists. I’ve always admired all three of these artists. It is so much fun to bring different techniques all under one umbrella,” noting that viewers will find connections and contrasts between them.
“I love Brian’s etching and drypoint and those deep beautiful blacks. I wanted that contrasted with the bright relief block prints of Daryl’s. Maureen is doing these wonderful monotypes,” he said.
Burgess, who lives in Montpelier, curates the Gallery at Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro and the Gallery at Central Vermont Medical Center. She began her printmaking practice as an undergraduate, even before her career as a graphic designer. After not printing for several years, she became reacquainted with the medium. Now a member of Two Rivers Printmaking Studio, Burgess has had two residencies at the Vermont Studio Center.
“I create multi-plate monoprints by painting with oil paint on multiple Plexi or metal printing plates, using one or two colors per plate. I often layer additional plates on the ghost print (the second printing of a plate) to further deepen an image and its color … Some prints are finished with two plates, others after many,” says Burgess in her artist’s statement.
Water figures prominently in Burgess’ work. Shore, sea and sky come together in her abstracted seascapes. The light in her skies and distant horizons transport viewers to that familiar yet indescribable awe and calm found at the ocean. In other pieces, including “Koi,” she takes viewers under water. Burgess’ frames introduce their subjects — white are under water, wood are landscapes, black are abstracts.
Storrs, who lives in Huntington, was introduced to printmaking in 1978, initially with etching as an undergraduate at Middlebury College. Apprenticing with Sabra Field, she learned about woodcuts, returning to school to earn her master’s degree in printmaking.
“Most of these prints are comprised of the views I encounter on a daily basis,” says Storrs.
With initial sketches of her scenes and subjects, Storrs begins with pencil drawings on linoleum or Shina plywood. She carves the key block, removing the portions of the surface that she doesn’t want to print. She then develops further blocks for subsequent colors. Each one is inked and acts as a stamp, printed in successive layers on Japanese paper. As many as six individually carved blocks are applied in each print.
Look closely at the patterns and colors of Storrs’ lovely compositions. In “Stitched in Fiction,” the light green of foreground sprouts appears again in background foliage, the blue of rippled water in the slopes of snow-capped mountains.
Cohen — printmaker, painter, educator, a founder and director of the Two Rivers Printmaking Studio in White River Junction, founder of Bridge Press — fell in love with printmaking, specifically etching, nearly 40 years ago.
“The process of etching is physical and elemental, requiring force and pressure, inviting aggression and then delicacy, conjoining fire, water, earth, and air. There is something about setting an image into metal that implies permanence, duration, and enduring presence, a presence I hope will endure in my work,” Cohen says in his biography on his website.
In etching, lines are incised into a copper or other metal plate, using a stylus to scratch away an acid resistant layer of wax or other surface. The plate is immersed in acid, which causes recesses in the exposed metal — recesses which then hold ink for printing.
Cohen’s etchings, with deeply black ink, have a timeless quality. A steam locomotive barrels toward a tunnel. In the split second of Cohen’s image, its geometrically beautiful driving wheels and rails reflect light before the darkness. In “Douglas Fir,” just the first few feet of the massive trunk speak to its current grandeur and perhaps beyond.
“I embrace themes of loss, futility, destruction and unexpected, redemptive beauty, themes tied to the tradition of printmaking, whose imagery has always tended toward critical commentary and serious contemplation, and often toward humor and irony as well,” says Cohen.
