Long before Kermit and Miss Piggy, there were Kasper and Gretel.
If Jim Hensen’s Muppets are the only reference you have for puppets, meet Jana Zeller. A second-generation puppeteer, originally from Germany, her world has been steeped in the 400 year old tradition of puppetry, and not just for kids. Zeller’s passion drove her to write a new show about it, “Puppet Crimes,” for adults only, which she’ll present at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 20 at in a cabaret-style performance at the The Stone Church in Brattleboro.
“Jim Hensen made puppetry famous in this country,” Zeller said by phone recently. “Those will be (what) Americans generally know.”
But Zeller’s puppets are her own, and she’s part of a long tradition of performers including her parents, both professional puppeteers for 40 years.
Since 2000 Zeller has been creating original works through her theater, Spybird, an offshoot of Sandglass Theater, which was founded in 1981 by her parents. In 1986 they moved here from Germany and established the company in Brattleboro.
“Puppet Crimes” is an action-packed, hour-long satirical dark comedy about a common puppet in his quest to survive 400 years of tyranny and oppression, with snappy dialogue and comedy. German hand-puppet heroes Kasper and Gretel, the German equivalents of Punch and Judy, struggle to survive in an old shack on the margins of society. As the centuries pass through their little puppet booth, Kasper tries to avoid getting blamed, arrested and drafted, but ends up as the scapegoat at every turn.
“I’m inspired by the tradition of the hand puppet,” Zeller said. “It originated in Germany in the fairground marketplaces where Kasper and Gretel spoke to the working people against authority. It’s a nice anti-authoritarian art form that can really talk about things that are relevant in today’s world.”
The solo show is all handled by Zeller, from the props to the set changes and voices, while she stays hidden behind a curtain in a traditional puppet booth, manipulating hand-carved wooden puppets with a costume attached that fits like a glove. Her father Eric Bass co-wrote and directed the show with her, and her mother Ines Zeller Bass made the costumes.
“It’s a wonderful challenge to put this show on,” Jana Zeller said, and added, “It takes me a long time to create a show. This one has been three or four years in the making.”
“I have an idea, we stage something, we get some more ideas, we go back into rehearsal,” she explained. “A lot of it happens during rehearsal, brainstorming and trying what’s possible, what the puppet can actually do.”
“I really enjoy performing this piece,” Zeller added. “It has a snappy pace, action and dialogue all mixed together, the way that I enjoy this art form, so it’s a lot of fun to perform.”
