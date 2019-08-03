Theater lore holds that a bad dress rehearsal bodes well for opening night. A disastrous one should portend truly great things. For the cast of the revival of the play “Murder!” everything goes wrong — zany big things and silly little ones. Will they make it to opening night?
Next week, an unpropitious dress rehearsal set in a familiar theater, comes to the stage of the in Adamant as QuarryWorks presents “Dress Rehearsal for Murder.” This original mystery-comedy was written by longtime QuarryWorks company members Eric R. Hill and G. Richard Ames and features a cast of six.
“It takes place at QuarryWorks in the not specified, but not very distant future. It’s very self-referential,” said Hill, who also wrote the show’s music and lyrics and plays the part of actor-composer Devon.
“The play Eric and I have written, ‘Dress Rehearsal for Murder,’ is about the revival of a play ‘Murder!’ that Eric and I wrote,” added Ames, about this play within a play.
Not only is “Dress Rehearsal for Murder” set at QuarryWorks and rich in references that audience members will recognize, its conception and production are in the spirit of the theater.
“QuarryWorks is the theater of ‘yes.’ Somebody has to say ‘yes’ to give people a chance to try new things,” said founder Michael Suchomel. “Everyone brings different interests and skills. This is an environment for learning.”
In building this supportive environment, from the beginning, tickets at QuarryWorks have always been free.
“Collaboration is very much the spirit of QuarryWorks,” Hill said. “Not one of us wears only one hat here. We all do multiple things to make not just the show but the theater happen. We write. We act. We eat together and clean up. We all open up and lock the gate when we’re done”
QuarryWorks’ summer season features a musical, a children’s play, and a drama, with this fall featuring a further lineup including two solo shows and another original play. The musical is usually an unfamiliar one, a show that was usually short-lived on Broadway, but has substantial music. Its lack of celebrity gives the cast opportunity to jump in without preconceived views of the characters and their interactions.
In a lovely QuarryWorks’ grace note, Amanda Nash, daughter of N. Richard Nash who wrote the musical “Wildcat,” heard about the company’s production this July. Having been a toddler at the time her father’s play was on Broadway in 1960, she had never seen it. She made the trek to Adamant. Like so many audience members, she was enchanted by the company, the spirit of QuarryWorks, and the theater’s breathtakingly beautiful quarry-side setting.
Presenting “Dress Rehearsal for Murder” and other original plays, gives the playwrights opportunity to develop new work with the added benefit of familiarity with cast members. The cast is also part of the collaboration in bringing life to their characters and adding new material.
“Dress Rehearsal for Murder” is the third play co-written by Hill and Ames produced at QuarryWorks, including 2018’s “Who Killed Agatha Christie?” Ames has developed and performed solo shows, recently including “Into My Head” and “Out of My Head” and upcoming “Sent Him Mental,” a title hinting at his pun mastery. Three of Hill’s early plays were produced while he studied theater arts at Johnson State College, and he has an upcoming five-part series beginning with its first installment, “The Case of the Curious Corpse,” at QuarryWorks this fall.
For “Dress Rehearsal for Murder,” Suchomel gave the playwrights the title and names of characters. Hill and Ames ran with it from there.
Randy Trout is the director of the bohemian slapstick group. Jason, a classically trained thespian, thinks he’s the star (a status antithetical to QuarryWorks, where everyone is valued and recognized equally). Mona, a diva with a heart of gold, is constantly accompanied by her diminutive therapy dog. Sunny only lives up to her name part of the time. Devon wants to write music. There’s a detective, the outsider with theatrical aspirations of her own. And what about that murder?
“Whatever you think the show is going to be, I guarantee, it’s not going to be that,” Hill said.
“But it will be something you’ll like,” Ames added. “And if you don’t like it, you can’t say you didn’t get your money’s worth.”
