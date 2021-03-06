A Vermont native, Harlan Mack’s journey to becoming a professional artist was, like most, circuitous. He worked in film for a couple of years, moved to the sticks of Washington (Vermont) to find his own art, then went “late” to college.
“I wound my way up here to Johnson after I went to college,” Mack said. “At the Vermont Studio Center I was doing maintenance work. Over the years, that grew into my becoming a sculptor. Then I started running the sculpture shop this year.”
But Mack is Black — in the second whitest state in the United States.
“That alone is enough,” he said. “You find yourself being constantly made aware that you are ‘other.’”
Mack will be one of the panelists when Stowe’s Spruce Peak Arts presents “Being a BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) Artist in Vermont,” a free, YouTube panel discussion exploring the reality of racial and social equity in Vermont, at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11.
Joining Mack will be Jennifer Herrera Condry and Will Kasso Condry, of Brandon’s Juniper Creative Arts. The one-hour discussion will be followed by a brief Q&A moderated by artist ISAIAS (Gibran Isaias Lopez), of San Diego, California.
“We are trying to shine a light on what is that experience, what are the challenges in general, having the largely white population of Vermont gaining greater awareness. That seems like an important thing to have happen,” explained Hope Sullivan, Spruce Peak Arts’ executive director.
The idea came about when the group show “Looking Outward” was being mounted in Spruce Peak Arts Center’s gallery space. Mack was one of the participating artists.
“While he was installing his work, he was talking about his experiences and challenges that he has faced in Vermont. It was really fascinating talking with him privately,” Sullivan said. “Normally, we would be able to have artists’ talks, but we can’t do that (because of COVID-19).”
Mack employs blacksmithing, steel fabrication, painting and oral storytelling to build an expanding narrative that invites viewers and listeners into an elaborate imaginary future timeline. This world is generated and inspired by Mack’s life experience, exploration and thoughts around identity, labor, perception, contemplation, fiction, community, emergence and Afro-futurism.
Brandon-based Juniper Creative Arts — Jennifer Herrera and Will Kasso Condry — is already involved in projects in the Lamoille County region. The Black and Dominican family collective facilitates community mural projects with colleges and universities, K-12 schools, and community-based organizations.
Will Kasso Condry is an Afro-futurist artist known for his use of bold color and layers. His life’s work centers on using mural arts as a vehicle for community building, activism, beautification and healing. Jennifer Herrera Condry is a creative director and concept designer who facilitates creative place-making to foster community building, personal expression and healing.
“We’ve been working with them,” Sullivan said. “We’re doing a rural collective art piece that we’ve been working with a whole group of artists in the area. In talking with them and talking with Harlan, it just emerged that this would be a discussion they would be willing to have publicly — talking about the unique challenges that face them as BIPOC artists in Vermont.
At the recommendation of Jennifer Condry, Sullivan invited ISAIS, an international muralist who has been involved in projects in Vermont, based in San Diego, California.
“As an artist of color, he has a unique perspective, but also is facilitating from afar so he can bring that more distant lens to the conversation,” Sullivan said.
“Will has had the experience of people painting over his murals. They definitely have experience, overt acts as well as, I am sure, many less obvious.”
“I feel comfortable in Vermont because I was raised here,” Mack said. “But I’ll tell you what, in the last few years, obviously since Trump, I have never felt so uncomfortable in my home state — and this is the place I feel most comfortable in the world.
“I don’t think I can go back, though,” he said. “Knowing what I know and seeing how it was for people to flip that switch and make me feel that I’m not welcome. Anybody who didn’t have the courage to do that overtly, they didn’t have the courage to make feel welcome here?”
“In the art racket you have to have a pretty thick skin,” Sullivan agreed. “You have to have a pretty strong calling. That’s already one challenge, let alone the challenge (of being an artist of color).”
