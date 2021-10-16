Abstract paintings encircle the balcony over the neo-classical Marble Court. In the European and American Galleries, in “Absence,” amid landscapes and portraits texts hang in spaces of uninstalled artworks, the texts addressing problematic history or subject matter of these works.
In the East Gallery’s Learning Studio, an ever-changing selection of artwork from the museum’s permanent collections are laid out for University of Vermont classes — open for visitors to see education here in action. In the Storytelling Salon, a circle of comfortable seating invites conversations amid powerful artwork by diverse artists.
The Fleming Museum of Art at the University of Vermont reopened to the public in late September. With its reopening, the Fleming embarks on a new era. Some changes are already in place and more are anticipated as the museum’s staff conscientiously looks to reckon with the Fleming’s past and to take action to become a more responsive, relevant and inclusive anti-racist museum.
The Fleming’s changes are occurring on multiple levels — from eliminating admission fees to make the museum more accessible to all visitors to launching an extended process based on a thoughtfully developed statement of values.
Under the umbrella of “The Fleming Reimagined: Confronting Institutional Racism and Historical Oppression,” new exhibits and programs are featured in four galleries this fall.
“In the summer of 2020, after George Floyd was murdered, we, as many museums, faced a reckoning in terms of where our collections came from, how we present them, the audiences we serve, the communities we serve, how welcome these communities are and feel they are in our institution,” said Chris Dissinger, the Fleming Museum’s assistant director.
Museums around the United States and Europe are reexamining their roles in society and taking a critical look at longtime practices. Questions of past acquisitions of cultural objects and narratives presented are being confronted at large and small institutions.
With over 20,000 objects in its collections — Neolithic stone tools 25,000-50,000 years old to visual arts created this year — the Fleming has a wealth of stories to be told. Setting a responsive and responsible path forward, including ways to display and contextualized objects, and establishing priorities for new acquisitions are parts of the reimagining process.
“The Fleming Reimagined: A Living Document of the Museum’s Reckonings and Transformations” lays out three principles with multiple actions listed for each.
— “Building trust through forming sustained, mutual relationships with the communities we serve on and off-campus, centered in listening, learning, and taking action based on their feedback.”
— “Transparency in documenting and reflecting on these efforts to become an anti-racist organization.”
— “Become a responsive space based on listening to and acting on the feedback we deserve.”
The Learning Studio, part gallery part classroom, almost fills the East Gallery and is focused on creating conversations with art. Newly acquired works are presented in two portions of the space, but most of the gallery is open. Artwork from the museum’s collections selected by instructors is arranged on the tables.
Recently, Ronald Slayton’s Works Progress Administration era print “Social Activities of the ’30s,” was among the many artworks created with different techniques, all in place for associate professor Mildred Beltré’s printmaking class. Slayton’s original woodcut sat by its side — a thick, ink-stained block.
Collections Education Specialist Phil Morin was on hand, offering magnifying glasses for visitors to take a closer look at the works, guiding viewers to see how Slayton’s subtle marks translated into features in the print, discussing points from Beltré’s class.
With its quick changes — print making one day, 19th-century photographs from India a few days before, a bronze statue from Benin in between — the Learning Studio gives the public opportunities to see not only objects from the collections but also the educational work of the museum in action.
“Absence: Seeing and Unseeing the Fleming’s Collection” is an initial step toward dealing with artwork that is recognized as hurtful and insulting to members of the community. The European and American Gallery features a broad range of western art traditions across centuries — landscapes, still life, portraits, genre paintings and more.
Fleming staff identified several pieces with obviously problematic subject matter. These pieces were removed, and, for now, statements from Fleming staff are posted addressing reasons for removal.
A 1756 portrait of an heiress whose family’s fortune was built on plantations in Jamaica whose labor was by enslaved people is one of the images now in storage.
The statement by Fleming curator Andrea Rosen notes, “… celebratory depictions of white Europeans and Euro-Americans whose wealth and status were built on the backs of people of color, reinforces white supremacy.’
Rosen notes that as the museum looks ahead, it aims to, ”uplift the voices of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) instead of uplifting the images of their oppressors.”
In recent years, exhibits in the Marble Court Balcony gallery generally featured white New England artists. “Abstracts: Opening Spaces for Imagination” brings together a spectacular selection of abstract artworks.
“Just as our ‘Absence’ project uses gaps on the wall to envision new possibilities, abstract artworks make room for imagination. They allow us to consider outdated traditions and start to envision what comes next,” reads the Fleming text for the exhibit.
The Storytelling Salon in the Wolcott Gallery is set up as a conversation space in the midst of evocative artwork that encourages interaction. Several works in the gallery are selections from the 2020 “Reckonings” exhibition.
Communication, community building, and transparent processes are key elements of “The Fleming Reimagined.” This salon offers a launching space for conversations and consideration of future directions at the Fleming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.