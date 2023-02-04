Dalton Trumbo is said to have been the highest paid screenwriter in Hollywood, author of such hits as “Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo” (1944), “Roman Holiday” (1953), “Exodus” (1960) and “Spartacus” (1960), among others. A member of the “Hollywood Ten” he refused to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee searching for Communism in Hollywood and was blacklisted from working in the film industry.
“Trumbo: Red White and Blacklisted,” Christopher Trumbo’s two-person play based on his father’s letters and speeches, will be presented by Plainfield Arts at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Plainfield Opera House.
Donny Osman, one of the spearheads of the production and who plays Dalton Trumbo, selected an apt example:
“One of the early letters is a letter to a former friend named Arthur. I don’t know much about him. From what you can glean from the letter that he writes to Arthur is that Arthur was a friend but he ratted him out to the House Un-American Activities Committee, and he feels very guilty, this guy. So, he writes this letter declaring his affection for Trumbo, sending him a check.
“Trumbo returns the check and writes him an incredibly biting letter,” Osman said. “If I got this letter, I would crawl under the covers. At the end of this letter, he says to this guy, ‘Look, there can be no political differences between you and me because you have no politics but expediency. No code of conduct but deceit, and no principles but self-love.
“When I think of politics, I think of people in the news like Kevin McCarthy or McConnell, or those guys,” Osman said. “Years ago, I thought these guys had bad politics, but they don’t, they have no politics, just expediency — just like Trumbo said.
“There are lessons throughout this play that relate to today’s world and the difficult moral and ethical choices that we make.”
The play came about in 1997 when Christopher Trumbo organized a one-off event honoring his late father in which Steve Martin, an old friend of the Trumbo family, read from Dalton Trumbo’s letters. The reception was so enthusiastic that Christopher Trumbo reshaped the evening as a two-character play, “Trumbo: Red White, and Blacklisted,” that opened in an Off-Broadway production in 2003, starring Nathan Lane as Trumbo. Successive Trumbos in that production included Alec Baldwin, Brian Dennehy, Ed Harris, Richard Dreyfuss and Tim Robbins.
The letters that Trumbo wrote — to former friends, fellow blacklisted artists, his daughter’s teacher, and even to the telephone company — are as well-crafted as any of the scripts that made him the highest-paid screenwriter in Hollywood until his fall from grace in 1947. Bruce Weber, reviewing the play for the New York Times in 2003, said, “the letters are thrilling, uneconomical torrents of words, alternately grandiloquent, ferocious, withering, sentimental, thunderously overwrought and always tailored, often hilariously, to their intended readership of one.”
A team of Vermont artists got together to bring Dalton Trumbo’s words to life. History and context for the letters and speeches are provided through the narration of Trumbo’s son, played by Nick Charyk, front man of the Vermont band The Western Terrestrials.
“Nick is in fact young enough to be my son,” Osman said. “I actually know him originally through politics (Osman was a state representative), and he’s an amazingly creative guy.
“In the beginning he’s the House Unamerican Activities Committee interviewer at one point, but mostly throughout the show the narrator is Trumbo’s son Christopher who gives the history and context of each letter that Trumbo writes,” Osman said.
The production is directed by Monica Callan, Vermont theater veteran and co-founder of MOXIE Productions and Waterbury Center’s Grange Hall Cultural Center. Rick Winston, founder of Montpelier’s Savoy Theater and author of “Red Scare in the Green Mountains: The McCarthy Era in Vermont 1946-1960,” is serving as the show’s dramaturg.
As for staging a simple two-man play, Osman says, “It’s not going to be static.”
“I will interact somewhat with the narrator who is my son. And I’m not a static person in terms of my performance.”
