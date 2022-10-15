Edelstein

EagleMania — the World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band remembers the sound of the renowned band in Rutland on Friday and in Barre on Oct. 22.

 Courtesy BarreOpera House

It was sometime during the summer of 1972, 50 years ago, when the song “Take It Easy” by the nascent band, the Eagles, got its first radio airplay. I was immediately hooked. Glenn Frey’s lead vocals, Randy Meisner’s high tenor harmonies, along with the melding of acoustic guitars, a banjo and the country-folk feel of the rhythm were a perfect antidote to “Virginia Plain” by Roxy Music, “Easy Livin’” by Uriah Heep, “Rock ’n’ Roll” by Gary Glitter and “Go All The Way” from the Raspberries.

Since we can’t have the real thing, EagleMania, self-dubbed the World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band, will be in Vermont next weekend at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre, and at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Barre Opera House.

artedels@gmail.com

