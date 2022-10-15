It was sometime during the summer of 1972, 50 years ago, when the song “Take It Easy” by the nascent band, the Eagles, got its first radio airplay. I was immediately hooked. Glenn Frey’s lead vocals, Randy Meisner’s high tenor harmonies, along with the melding of acoustic guitars, a banjo and the country-folk feel of the rhythm were a perfect antidote to “Virginia Plain” by Roxy Music, “Easy Livin’” by Uriah Heep, “Rock ’n’ Roll” by Gary Glitter and “Go All The Way” from the Raspberries.
Since we can’t have the real thing, EagleMania, self-dubbed the World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band, will be in Vermont next weekend at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre, and at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Barre Opera House.
EagleMania, comprised of a crew of excellent musicians and vocalists, has been bringing the Eagles’ sound to audiences for years and has evolved into a nationally touring tribute.
They perform all of the hits of the Eagles’, as well as Don Henley, Glen Frey and Joe Walsh’s solo albums and their attention to detail and their ability to reproduce the Eagles sound exactly gives audiences a show that is memorable.
Way back when, I — and a huge audience of listeners — tired of the incessant wailing of high-powered electric guitars, and the hold on rock music by the British Beat, were looking for a homegrown music we could sink our teeth into.
That debut album, “Eagles,” produced two top-20 singles in the U.S. and Canada — “Take It Easy” and “Witchy Woman” — and introduced us to this talented quartet of singers and instrumentalists. With Frey on guitar and vocals along with Don Henley on vocals and drums, the band had two great singers. Randy Meisner was the high vocal and bassist and former Vermont part-time resident Bernie Leadon played lead guitar, banjo and vocals. We had an American “Fab Four.”
That quartet also gave us the album and title song “Desperado” in 1973, and in 1974, their third album, “On The Border,” gave us “Already Gone” and “Best of My Love.” By 1975 with the album “One of These Nights” they reached number one in album sales-producing hits “One of These Nights,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” and “Take It to the Limit.” The album “Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)” is the best-selling album in the United States for the 20th century.
In 1976, they released “Hotel California,” which sold more than 26 million copies in the U.S. (ranking third all-time for U.S. sales), and more than 32 million copies worldwide. Two more great songs, “New Kid in Town” and “Hotel California,” came out of that album.
By then the Eagles’ sound, a mix of country, folk and rock ’n’ roll, along with their distinctive vocal harmonies and West Coast-infused lyrics were a force to be reckoned with. They became one of the world’s best-selling bands, they have sold more than 200 million records, including 100 million albums sold in U.S. alone. They were ranked number 75 on Rolling Stone’s 2004 list of The Greatest Artists of All-Time.
The band went through lots of personnel changes over the years, along with not performing for long stretches, including their 1980 to 1994 break-up. The death of Glenn Frey in 2016 was a blow to the remaining members and their renewed on-stage performances.
Yet, 50 years after their first album was released, the Eagles are still performing and are currently touring with the “Hotel California” tour 2022. Henley along with Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and newest member country music star Vince Gill, comprise the core of the band for 2022. (That show will come nowhere near Vermont, and if you were to fly to the Midwest to catch them you’d be shelling out at least $266 per ticket.)
Tribute bands are an important part of the music scene as popular performers age out, pass on or retire. Their music remains popular with the fan generation that brought them to prominence in the first place. For fans hungry for nostalgia a band like EagleMania is a ticket to an evening of great music and fond memories. This band has been filling seats in the venues it performs in. Well worth the price of a ticket.
