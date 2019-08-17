Revisiting projects from one’s past can offer opportunity to bring thoughts from that time and the present together. Emilia Olson brings her artistic expression from 17 years ago together with new perspective in a solo exhibition.
“Resurfaced” at the Gallery at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin features more than two dozen of Olson’s paintings from 2002 or earlier, that she has revisited, layering with new work. Five pieces have been cut and reconfigured in three dimensions. “Resurfaced” continues in the CVMC Lobby Gallery to Aug. 24.
Olson brings together the figurative and abstract. Realistic and familiar imagery — plumbing pipes, a stuffed mouse, traced blueprints — offer familiar glimpses in abstract setting. Many evoke a sense of outdoor environments, often with an industrial edge.
In “Pipes,” a shape recalling iron plumbing fixtures seems affixed to a rock-like form, spewing or perhaps extracting, a fine-lined mass as green tendrils reach upward. In “Ceiling Fan,” a baby angel, reminiscent of renaissance cherubim, rests on a ceiling fan in a mostly bare room. The room is bathed in a sepia hue, except for a vertical stripe from top to bottom, almost a shaft of light, falling across the baby’s serene face and fan blade.
Olson graduated from Montpelier High School in 1997 then studied oil painting at the School of The Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University, graduating in 2002. She has painted commissioned murals in public spaces and private residences, including Kellogg-Hubbard Library and the Cancer Treatment Center at CVMC.
At SMFA, at that time, a postmodern focus permeated art studies. Looking back, Olson recalled that she had a strong vision of what she thought an artist should do and be, yet she did not have pieces in place for a career as an artist. After some time, she packed up artwork that she felt should be saved and moved on to build a career as a housepainter.
After multiple requests by curator Maureen O’Connor Burgess for Olson to show her artwork, Olson began to consider resuming.
“In order to make new work, I needed to examine my old work — directly and literally,” Olson explained.
Revisiting the paintings, at first, she recalls, “I wanted to understand why I saw these as important. Some were overworked, some barely started.”
In considering them, she realized that they would be her raw materials for new work. Seeing them with fresh eyes, she began altering them with new perspective.
“I tried to approach each painting with curiosity and without judgment. I focused on finding a composition and surface in each that I enjoyed and wanted to build on,” she said.
“I added shape, color, elements that covered others, and then I sanded. Some elements I added disappeared. Some from before came through. It was like they met halfway,” Olson explained.
Olson’s paintings were done on wood panels. Some, she cut into multiple triangles and reassembled as three-dimensional pieces.
“Even though I haven’t been making this kind of art in the studio, I have been growing. I have things to offer now that I think makes the practice of making art more rewarding to myself and potentially more interesting to a viewers. I feel more grounded and inspired to go back to studio work,” Olson said.
