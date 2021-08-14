Reverend Osagyefo Uhuru Sekou, aka Rev. Sekou, brings his five-piece piece group and potent soul-stirring blend of Arkansas Delta blues, Memphis soul-funk and gospel to Dog Mountain on Sunday, as part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series.
Sekou wears many hats: activist, theologian, author, documentary filmmaker and musician. His killer debut album, 2017’s “In Times Like These,” was produced by Luther Dickinson of Grammy-winning band North Mississippi Allstars. And Paste said his 2019 live album, “When We Fight, We Win,” “delivers the spiritual performance we need now.”
Rev. Sekou performs 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury, as part of the fourth Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series. The concerts are free, and dogs are allowed. For more information, go online to www.catamountarts.org
