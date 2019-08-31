Art at the Kent’s annual exhibition at the Kents’ Corner State Historic Site in Calais is akin to Brigadoon, the idyllic enchanted Scottish village only visible to the outside world for one day in each century, observed Allyson Evans, co-curator with Cornelia Emlen of this extraordinary September tradition.
For most of each year, the landmark 19th-century Kent site is quiet. Then, for one glorious month, the Kent awakes, full of energy, with a dynamic exhibition of contemporary art by some of Vermont’s finest artists.
Art at the Kent’s 2019 show, “reVision,” begins Friday, Sept. 6, with an opening celebration on Saturday, Sept. 7, and continues to Sunday, Oct. 6. “reVision” features works by 17 Vermont artists, stretching the limits of ordinary perception with two-and three-dimensional artworks and site-specific installations. The show is presented throughout the Kent’s 18 gallery spaces, indoors and outdoors.
For more than a decade, Art at the Kent has been a fall tradition, every year presenting artwork by outstanding established and emerging artists who have not previously been seen at the Kent. Events including Friday cafés, tea tasting, a dance performance, “Crankie” performances by folk artist Delia Robinson, and an evening of “Magic and Mystery” with Rob Mermin accompany the show. The annual Vermont authors’ reading series, “Words Out Loud” at the Old West Church is held in conjunction with the exhibition.
The Kents’ Corner State Historic Site is owned by the state of Vermont, administered by the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, and is a National Register of Historic Places district. Its imposing Georgian-style tavern/inn building dates to the 1830s with later additions that housed a general store and post office and a range of industrial uses.
The eponymous Kent family, from entrepreneurial Abdiel in the early 1800s to Louise Andrews Kent, aka Mrs. Appleyard, a Martha Stewart of the 1930s and 1940s, shaped the development and early preservation of the site. Transferred to the Vermont Historical Society in the early 1950s, it operated it as a seasonal museum to 1988.
Since 1991, the site has been owned by the state. Used for conservation studies, the tavern and barn are only open to the public for special engagements, with Art at the Kent exhibitions the annual highlight. Art at the Kent is a program of Historic Kents’ Corner, a local nonprofit.
The Kent buildings and rooms in various states of preservation and restoration provide an unusual and engaging setting. From exposed 19th-century lathe, to original and restored plaster, to historic patterned wallpapers, the walls of the Kent tell their own stories and open unexpected conversations with contemporary art.
The theme of “reVision,” explained Emlen, is about “seeing again or re-seeing. It plays out differently with each artist. Maybe one is taking a piece they created at one point and reworking it with their current perspective and vision. Sometimes it is thematic, taking an image or story in a different direction than someone else might take.”
Many “reVision” artists work with reused materials, including paper, found metal objects, wood, textiles, and ceramics. Duncan Johnson uses reclaimed wood salvaged from landfills and construction sites, bringing them together in his “Tartan” series, work that has aspects of drawing, sculpture, and painting. Joe Chichirillo’s kinetic sculptures, using found metal pieces including copper pipes and tubes, connect to natural occurrences including the water cycle.
Matt Neckers is creating a site-specific installation that will have its own room at the Kent. Neckers is “revisioning” the piece — bringing the materials to the Kent, building and installing it for its new space.
Kelly Holt’s video installation echoes the theme of her photographic collages, images exploring the idea that we all leave traces behind. Holt layers her urban black-and-white photographs, often with blurred figures, with painted and stenciled images.
“I strive to capture images taken from a place of no restraint and to let chance take over,” she said, noting that “Through collage, the story builds — adding drawings, spray paint, distressed images and scratching back through paint to reveal some history.”
“reVision” has great diversity in artists and their media, and Emlen noted, “There is a lot of detail. You have to get in close to see the story and layers of story.”
“Not only are the artists doing something to re-envision, but each visitor is going to have the experience of seeing more each time they see the art,” Evans said.
