When deciding on a name for their seventh album, French-born singer-keyboardist Victoria Legrand and guitarist Alex Scully of Beach House decided to simply title it “7.”
“We hoped its simplicity would encourage people to look inside,” says the dynamic duo in its self-written press bio. “No title using words that we could find felt like an appropriate summation of the album.”
The Baltimore-based dream pop group — which is joined live by drummer James Barone — kicks off its latest tour Thursday at the Flynn Center in support of the album, released in May via the esteemed Sub Pop label.
Beach House returns to Burlington for the first time since playing Higher Ground four years ago — just before the release of the band’s masterful 2015 album “Depression Cherry. (The band’s previous Vermont visit was a 2008 show with Grizzly Bear.)
Known for its mesmerizing, evocative melodies and Legrand’s rich vocals, the band is also known for its ability to deliver consistently excellent albums. “Beach House has well-established itself as masters of dream pop,” according to the A.V. Club, “with each release gradually refining and evolving its unmistakable sound: a transportive pulse of organs and swooning melodies.”
One of the most lauded releases of 2018, “7” landed itself on more than 40 “Best Albums of the Year” lists, including the A.V. Club (No. 1), the New Yorker, USA Today, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and NPR among others.
Spin called it the group’s “most accomplished and confident record” and “equal parts inventive and masterful,” while the All Music Guide said, “the excitement that courses through each track is palpable.”
“Beach House remain masters of the indefinable,” added Pitchfork, “and their seventh album is their heaviest and most immersive-sounding of their career.”
The album is a follow-up to 2017’s “B-Sides and Rarities,” a collection of previously unreleased — and surprisingly cohesive — songs from the band’s distinguished decade-long career to date.
“It felt like a good step for us,” says the band in its bio. “It helped us clean the creative closet, put the past to bed, and start anew.”
“Throughout the process of recording ‘7,’ our goal was rebirth and rejuvenation,” adds the bio. “In the past, we often limited our writing to parts that we could perform live. On ‘7,’ we decided to follow whatever came naturally. As a result, there are songs with layers and production that we could never create live, and that is exciting to us.”
Beach House parted ways with longtime producer Chris Coady, and teamed with Peter Kember (Panda Bear, MGMT), a former Spacemen 3 member who goes by Sonic Boom, to co-produce “7.” And James Barone, who became Beach House’s live drummer in 2016, plays on the entire album.
The result is one of Beach House’s most compelling and assured albums to date, a sweeping and cinematic set that alternates between mesmerizing melancholy and potent compositions that soar to spectacular heights of catharsis.
“Dive,” an album centerpiece, builds from spellbinding synth and vocals to a driving, guitar-drenched groove that is sure to send crowds into dancing frenzies live. And “Drunk in L.A.” is a haunting yet catchy slow-burner, while “L’Inconnue” — with lyrics in French and English — is dark yet poignant and the breezy “Lose Your Smile” features pretty acoustic guitar work.
The band cites the “societal insanity of 2016-17” as being “deeply influential,” adding: “Looking back, there is quite a bit of chaos happening in these songs, and a pervasive dark field that we had little control over.”
“Thematically, this record often deals with the beauty that arises in dealing with darkness; the empathy and love that grows from collective trauma; the place one reaches when they accept rather than deny.”
“At our best creative moments, we felt we were channeling some kind of heavy truth, and we sincerely hope the listeners will feel that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.