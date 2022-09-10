Brandon’s Barn Opera is returning to live performance with the Richard Strauss comedy “Ariadne auf Naxos,” in which low and high art vie for dominance.
“It’s the battle not only between the opera and the musical theater worlds, which is an interesting battle I like to taste, it’s also about the fire of the coloratura piano versus the dramaticism of a spinto or dramatic soprano — and they each have to be able to carry their own,” explains Joshua Collier, Barn Opera’s artistic director who is stage directing. “So it’s a vocal fight, as well as a character fight.”
And in the Barn Opera production, Vermont soprano Helen Lyons and New York soprano Kristin Renee Young will do battle — but, oh, what a beautiful battle.
Barn Opera will present “Ariadne auf Naxos,” in an adaptation by Collier, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17, at the Barn Opera House in Brandon. The production will feature a cast of 10 and be fully staged, sung in English and German with English supertitles, and accompanied by piano.
Cailin Marcel Manson, Barn Opera’s music director, is conducting, while Felix Jarrar, assistant music director, is accompanying, and Russ McComan is technical director.
In the 1912 opera’s libretto by Hugo von Hofmannsthal, two troupes of musicians and singers arrive at the home of the richest man in Vienna to provide the evening’s entertainment. One is a burlesque group led by the saucy comedienne Zerbinetta, the other an opera company with its diva prepared to perform “Ariadne on Naxos.” Finally, they are told that they must both perform at the same time — and not run a minute over.
Collier, also Barn Opera’s founder, has his own ideas. His version takes the already comedic opera, and turns it on its head, providing a night of operatic self-deprecation and airing the perennial rivalry between the opera and musical theater. While the first act will be sung in colloquial English, the second act will be in the original German.
The Barn Opera production centers on “Richest Man in Vermont” who, for a dinner party, rents out the most spectacular event space in the region for a dinner party, the Barn Opera House. He has commissioned a new opera seria from one of the most famous up-and-coming composers to be premiered that evening. His wife, however, hates the opera and much prefers a Broadway revue for the evening’s entertainment.
The first act sees both groups arguing about which performance will be seen first. There are petty insults and witty barbs, but then the assistant to the “Richest Man in Vermont” announces that rather than two individual shows, they must combine the shows to create one, all to be completed by 10 p.m. With only half an hour to organize, and with many competing interests, sparks fly and hijinks ensue — and finally, plenty of great singing.
“I like that the first act is all exposition with small bits of music happening,” Collier said. “And then the second half is the opera. Realistically, I think ‘Ariadne’ is a one act opera with a prologue. I like the fact that it’s a lot of (recitatives) in the first act and tells the story quickly. The story doesn’t take a long time to develop. We figure out who the characters are, what’s going on, then we turn the screw.”
The diva (Ariadne) will be sung by Lyons, a Barn Opera veteran well known as a Vermont Public Classical host. Young is new to Vermont, but Collier, also a fine tenor, once sang Lysander in a production of Benjamin Britten’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in which Young sang Tytania.
“I remember it being gorgeous,” Collier said. “The coloratura just flies off — it’s lightning bright and beautiful.
“I think it will have the fire that is required to fight with Helen Lyons’ smolder,” Collier said. “That’s the vocal juxtaposition I wanted.”
“One of the things that really intrigues me is the fact that the tenor and the diva soprano openly hate each other — and it is so perfect,” Collier said. “So when, at the end of the first act, they’re talking about having to cut things, it’s like ‘Cut the soprano aria!’ ‘No, cut the tenor aria!’ and the Music Master has to finesse everything.”
In Collier’s version, the music master is the one who facilitates.
“He’s the friend of the diva, he’s the friend of the composer, and he is the acquaintance of the ‘Richest Man in Vermont,’” Collier said. “He’s kind of the lynchpin in all of this. He’s obviously very operatic, he’s aggressively, snobbily operatic.
“When I told (bass) Brian McQueen, who’s the Music Master, about these character traits that I’m looking to stereotype, he responded, ‘Oh, do I have experience with these people!’”
