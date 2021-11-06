Ripton-based singer-songwriter Sarah King represented Vermont well at the 2021 New England Music Awards last month in Malden, Massachusetts, taking home the award for Songwriter of the Year.
The esteemed accolade accentuates a noteworthy year for King, who in March released her stellar debut EP “The Hour.” Produced by Simone Felice and David Baron (The Lumineers, Jade Bird), the five-song EP finds the relatively new Vermonter — who moved from Maine to the Deep South more than a decade ago to pursue a career in music — taking a deep dive into a gritty, gothic country sound that’s steeped in blues, rock and soul.
The award capped a well-received four-week tour of the Southeast and a Northeast Regional Folk Alliance award, which she won in September for the video for her centerpiece song “Not Worth the Whiskey.” King also toured this past summer in support of celebrated Nashville rock band the Steel Woods, which included an August stop at Backside 405 in Burlington.
King opens for rising blues-rock band Jocelyn & Chris at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, S. Burlington. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com “The Hour” is available at sarahkingsings.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.