On their Facebook page, rising Nashville trio Liz Cooper & the Stampede describe themselves as “a folk, psychedelic rock band” — and later, in their bio, as “dream-folk psychedelic rock.”
Featuring singer and guitarist Cooper, a 26-year-old Baltimore native, along with Grant Prettyman on bass and Ryan Usher on drums, the tight-knit trio brings its compelling powerhouse sound to ArtsRiot in Burlington Friday.
Cooper breaks down their sound in the bio. The dream folk? “I suppose the blending of my unique vocal texture,” she says, “with my no-rules, what-the-hell-am-I-doing picking and playing style from acoustic to electric guitar.”
The psychedelic is “the way Grant Prettyman makes his rare, sexy-red bass sometimes sound like a scary monster that lives in your basement, or a beautiful melody that makes you want to cry.”
And the rock is drummer Usher, who is “always creatively thinking outside the box, always bringing the vibe, and is always there to reel us back in from a jam we’ve lost ourselves in,” Cooper says.
PopMatters dubbed the group one of the best new musical artists of 2018, calling them “one of the finest folk-rock bands that we have,” and Cooper’s “one-of-a-kind voice” that’s “distinctive, emotive and thoroughly engaging, drawing you right into the song like a massive welcome mat.”
Liz Cooper & the Stampede are touring in support of their lauded full-length debut album, “Window Flowers,” released in August.
“Sharpening up her guitar attack, Cooper pushes her strand of folk-rock deep into psychedelic territory by merging her idiosyncratic vocal style with swirling, droning guitar effects and lacerating solos that feel dusted with otherworldly magic,” said Rolling Stone of the album. And American Songwriter called it “an auspicious, slow-burn introduction to an artist with a vision.”
“What makes the mix cohere is the strength of the band’s identity, marked by Cooper’s distinctive guitar work and her voice as a writer,” added No Depression. “As a unit, Cooper and her bandmates showcase a commitment to exploring creative impulses while staying true to their musical vision of a joyfully raucous power trio.”
Cooper sums it up herself on their Facebook page: “All together, we like to sing sweet, sweet harmonies, we live to be wild, we love getting weird and we always have fun.”
