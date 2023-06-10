Bill and Rob were friends, close friends who lived next door to each other, who shared everything. One day, Bill shared the doctor’s visit, where he was diagnosed with terminal stage four pancreatic cancer — and Bill asked Rob for the ultimate sharing, assisting him with his planned death.

The story is true. Bill Morancy was known locally as projectionist of Montpelier’s Savoy Theater, and a film expert. He and fellow expert Rick Winston presented more than 200 “Talking About Movies” programs for ORCA community television. Morancy passed away on Dec. 28, 2015.

