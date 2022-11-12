Robert Cray

Blues Hall of Famer Robert Cray will perform as part of the Celebration Series at the Barre Opera House on Nov. 20.

 Courtesy Barre Opera House

Famed blues guitarist and band leader Robert Cray makes his third visit in the last decade to the Barre Opera House when the Celebration Series presents him at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The Robert Cray Band is expected to bring his many Vermont fans to the Granite City.

“When we have the chance to have him here we always do, as he’s simply amazing live,” said Opera House Director Dan Casey.

