There’s just something about Halloween that makes it one of the biggest times of the year for concerts. Here’s a look at three noteworthy shows around All Hallows’ Eve, all of which feature bands bringing compelling new music.
Saturday: Palm
The intriguing Philadelphia-based art-rock quartet stops in South Burlington — its second date on a nearly two-month headlining tour of North America — in support of a new album, “Nicks and Grazes,” released two weeks ago on the independent Saddle Creek label.
The record is Palm’s third and first since 2018’s “Rock Island,” which found the quartet incorporating electronic elements into its angular rock sound. On “Nicks and Grazes,” the tightknit group embraces its electronic leanings while also trying to capture the magic of its freewheeling live shows.
Citing musical influences like Japanese pop music, dub and the electronic genre footwork, Palm also returns to early inspirations like Captain Beefheart and Sonic Youth. “We’re constantly grabbing at sounds that move us,” says drummer Hugo Stanley in press materials. “In a sense, the record is cobbled together from these pieces of our lives.”
Easily its most ambitious set to date, “Nicks and Grazes” finds the band experimenting freely with dazzling results.
The band “hones the studio techniques — as well as the knowledge of when to hold back — required to do justice to the group’s adventurous spirit,” said Pitchfork, calling the album “dizzying and complex without losing sight of the progressive rigor that has guided the band since its beginnings.”
NPR echoed the sentiment: “Palm’s inventive art rock is dizzying, unpredictable and, especially in its live incarnation, occasionally transcendent — in the band’s best moments, it makes discordance sound sublime.”
Palm, with openers Water From Your Eyes and Dari Bay, perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, S. Burlington. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Sunday: Bendigo Fletcher
Having recently completed a North American tour opening for Madison Cunningham, rising Louisville, Kentucky folk-rock group Bendigo Fletcher visits Vermont on a national headlining tour of its own.
Led by frontman Ryan Anderson, the quintet performs in support of a new EP, “Wingding,” released last week. The four-song release is a follow-up to the band’s 2021 major label debut album, “Fits of Laughter,” its first for Elektra Records.
Flood magazine described “Fits of Laughter” as “somewhere between the post-Woodstock folk scene of the ’70s and that decade’s burgeoning hard rock movement,” while American Songwriter dubbed it “denser psych-rock with some remaining elements of Bendigo Fletcher’s drifting folk-Americana roots.”
For “Wingding,” the band once again teamed with producer and original Wilco/Uncle Tupelo drummer Ben Coomer in his Nashville recording studio. The result is a winning EP that soars on the band’s captivating blend of poppy folk-rock melodies and shimmering, cosmic Americana.
“We hope to provide a few moments of musical distractions for anyone who needs them,” says Anderson in press materials. “The EP dances between confession and fabrication for what feels like a cleanse of imagination. It’s a relief to share a few more stories from that place.”
Bendigo Fletcher and opener Scott T Smith perform at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, S. Burlington. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Wednesday: The California Honeydrops
The celebrated Oakland band brings its renowned live show and dance-inducing blend of Bay Area R&B, New Orleans street music, funk and old-school soul in support of a stellar new album, “Soft Spot,” released three weeks ago.
“This record is all about love and good lovin’ and other things that matter,” says frontman, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist Lech Wierzynski of the new record, the band’s eighth.
Formed nearly 15 years ago, the Honeydrops got their start busking in Oakland subway stations and on Bay Area streets, where they quickly developed a passionate local following that has grown by leaps and bounds thanks to constant touring and high-energy live shows that typically feature off-stage jamming and crowd interaction.
“The whole point is to erase the boundaries between the crowd and us,” Wierzynski says in press materials. “We don’t make setlists. We want requests. We want crowd involvement and to make people become a part of the whole thing by dancing along, singing and generally coming out of their shells.”
The California Honeydrops and opener AJ Lee & Blue Summit perform at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.