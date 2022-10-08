A solitary figure stands on his boat’s bowsprit, right hand on the forestay, his chiseled torso light against the dark sky. His left arm and posture reach forward where a distant hill and small village emerge above the waves under a crescent of clear sky. Rockwell Kent’s “Home Port,” (1931) wood engraving on maple printed by Elmer Adler, is from a series of 12 essential Kent prints used in a national advertising campaign for luxury yachts.

Across the Fleming Museum gallery from “Home Port,” on the cover of a pamphlet, a woman cradles a baby in one arm and holds the hand of a little girl as two more children clutch her skirt. Strength, dignity and hardship are evident.

