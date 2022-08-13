In creating “Thirst,” playwright Ronán Noone turned an Irish story into an Irish-American one. His 2015 play “The Second Girl” was set during Eugene O’Neill’s classic “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” as the servants pass the day in the kitchen of the Tyrone family’s residence.
But it was too Irish — “too maudlin,” Noone said.
“You could sense O’Neill’s language having an effect on the play, so it needed to take it back and become its own play and push that optimistic line through it.”
“Fun was part of the intention in terms of the humor and the wit,” Noone said. “Obviously, there’s tragedy in there, but that black Irish humor can be really inventive. That’s life, isn’t it?”
Dorset Theatre Festival will present the world premiere of “Thirst,” Noone’s witty drama, directed by Theresa Rebeck, Aug. 18-Sept. 3 at the Dorset Playhouse.
“I am thrilled to be directing this magnificent play by an extraordinary Irish-American writer,” Rebeck said. (She was also involved in the development of the play.)
“I have a very steady hand on course there, which makes me feel very lucky — probably the most successful playwright in the past 10 or 15 years in terms of Broadway,” Noone said.
Born and raised in Ireland, Noone moved to the United States at 24, where he submitted his first play to Boston Playwrights’ Theatre. Now based in Boston, his noteworthy plays include “The Lepers of Baile Baiste,” “Brendan,” “Compass Rose,” “Scenes from an Adultery,” “Little Black Dress” and “The Atheist.”
“I’ve been here (United States) 25 years, and the first 10 years I was writing plays based in Ireland,” Noone said by Zoom from Ireland. “I’m a citizen here, I have a family here, I’m American, so I needed a bridge to keep it American while linking it to the Irish heritage I had. So I started reading a lot more of O’Neill, and came to ‘Long Day’s Journey into Night.’”
The 1957 Pulitzer Prize winner portrays a single day in 1912 of the Tyrone family — based on O’Neill’s own family — as they struggle with the realities and consequences of their failings.
It’s a classic Irish tragedy.
“O’Neill has been involved in maintaining that stereotype,” Roone said. “Wouldn’t it be interesting to know what was going on in that kitchen at the exact same time? They were mentioned so much. Obviously, the second girl was in it. I thought, let’s see what happens with this.”
In 2015, Huntington Theatre Company produced Noone’s “The Second Girl” at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, but he wasn’t satisfied with it.
“It played into the stereotype in terms of the sadness and the tragedy” Roone said. “In truth, my experience of America is not that. I came here: It offered me opportunity, it spring-boarded me into an occupation, which I didn’t know I could achieve. And I consider myself relatively successful in that.
“I would say at the end of the play, I should have a smile on my face,” Noone said. “I didn’t feel like I had achieved what I wanted. It didn’t have enough bounce, there wasn’t enough dynamic, and Theresa came back to me and said let’s try this again.”
So that’s what Noone did. Irish immigrants Bridget (the first girl), the cook, her 22-year-old niece Cathleen (the second girl) and Jack, the American chauffeur, discover just a little bit of hope in “Thirst.”
“I went back to it, and I really looked at the lines,” Noone said. “I tried to squeeze out as much of the anachronistic lines as possible, get rid of them, and kind of update them in the way the women were responding to each other and Jack.
“Once I did it, I found the women had their own voice. It pushed away the O’Neill voice,” Noone said. “In a way, I saw them going into the living room or dining room with a mask on their faces. But when they went back into the kitchen, they had a very Irish kind of outlook — but through an American kind of scope.”
Noone feels “Thirst” honestly represents him as a playwright.
“I’m not sure fact or fiction are something I consider too much when it comes to a play,” he said. “Both of those things are involved, but they come out of me. The play is part of me in terms both the women, and Jack in a way, so it was a delight to begin going back to it and rewrite it and come up with ‘Thirst.’”
For Noone, “Thirst” represents the American possibility of renewal.
“If you are an immigrant, and you come to this country, you are leaving everything behind that you knew to begin again, afresh,” he says. “To do that, America actually offers you the opportunity to look back on regrets and issues you had before that you can actually start to iron out or understand so that you become your true self — to thine own self be true type idea — and that’s part of what is coming through this play.
“So each one of (the characters) has a reflection on themselves, so they can almost be born again,” Noone said. “And that is how I see the American immigrant tale.”
“It took me 20 years, but the play is an hour and a half, and all it takes them is one day,” Noone adds with a laugh. “That’s what we do, isn’t it?”
