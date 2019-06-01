“Something I really love about the Roots on the River festival,” said singer-songwriter Heather Maloney, “is that it maintains immediacy and connection even though it’s a festival.”
It’s Maloney’s third time performing at the annual music festival, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in Bellows Falls June 7-9 this year.
“Sometimes with a festival there’s a lot of distraction,” Maloney said by phone recently. “Something can kind of get lost along the way, the feedback between the performer and the audience is a little diluted. But there’s something about (this festival) that maintains. You can hear everything really well and it feels like the connection has the same strength as a listening room, even though it’s outside.”
Maloney is one of over a dozen artists performing at the weekend-long festival. She’s promoting her new album “Soil in the Sky,” which will be released June 14.
“As long as I can remember music and songwriting has felt like the way I understand life,” she said. “If there’s something I’m going through or don’t understand, songwriting is my way of processing whatever that thing is, my way of trying to write myself into an answer.
“It’s a combination of inspiration and discipline,” she added. “There’s something about just showing up every day, or every day that you can, and creating the habit so that when the muse does strike you, you catch it.”
The title of Maloney’s new album, “Soil in the Sky,” comes from a lyric in one song about a dust bowl farmer who lives through the catastrophe unsuccessfully.
“His world is upside down,” Maloney explained. “It’s a (moment of) surrender, acknowledging he’s lost control over the situation. That line means something to me and the reason I chose it for the title is because the album as a whole is a collection of certain moments where I myself am surrendering to the reality of whatever it is I’m dealing with in each song.”
Maloney added that she will be surprising audiences at the festival during her performance, which takes place at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Big Tent at the Rodeway Inn.
The Pre-festival show begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Moose Lodge, 59 Westminster St., with artists Ninja Monkey, Jesse Peters and Izzy Serebrov.
Friday, June 7, kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at the Big Tent at the Rodeway Inn, at 593 Rockingham Road, with Hayley Reardon, and continues into the evening with a lineup of six more bands including The Bottle Rockets and James McMurtry.
The Meadows Brothers kick off Saturday, June 8, at the Big Tent at noon, followed by seven more acts including Maloney at 4:45 p.m.
And on Sunday, June 9, the Rockingham Meeting House, at 11 Meeting House Road, has Mary Gauthier at 11 a.m. followed by the Full Throttle Gospel Hour at 1:15 p.m. Also performing that day are artists Sean Rowe, Birds of Chicago, Joe Crookston and Nobody’s Girl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.