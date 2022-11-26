Formed 15 years ago in Burlington by University of Vermont music program graduates Alex Toth and Kalmia Traver, the now Brooklyn-based band Rubblebucket is back with its first album in four years — which they’ll celebrate Friday with a homecoming show of sorts at Higher Ground.

“Earth Worship,” released last month on the independent Grand Jury Music label, is a glorious return to form for a band that steadily grew in popularity during the 2010s on the strength of their compelling albums and stunning live shows.

thomaswhuntington@hotmail.com

