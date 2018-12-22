If you aren’t staying in with Dick Clark this year, there are lots of music options happening in the Rutland area to ring in 2019.
Tom Irish books the music at The Hideaway Tavern at 42 Center St. in Rutland, which is hosting a no-cover New Year’s Eve Party with DJ Craig from Heartbeat Entertainment.
“He’s in the Barre area now but was here forever and this is kind of his hometown, so he’s coming back,” Irish said. “People who frequent the bar know who he is and he tends to have a more wide variety, not all dance music.”
The Holiday Inn in Rutland has a New Year’s Eve celebration at Greenfields Restaurant in the hotel, with a dinner buffet and Tap Room menu. Live music follows dinner with the Rio Country Line Band starting at 9 p.m. with rock ’n’ roll, country and originals. There’s no cover charge if you just want to see the band, and it’s $21.95 for the buffet. Reservations are required, and can be booked at 802-775-1911.
The Mountain Top Inn & Resort in Chittenden will be serving four chef-crafted courses for its New Year’s Eve dinner, which normally features live music beginning at 8 p.m. Reservations required. Call 802-483-2311.
Killington’s Red Clover Inn has a New Year’s Eve dinner, a special one-time prix fixe menu with specialty cocktails, an internationally recognized wine list and local brews on tap, plus the Glendon Ingalls Jazz Trio will be performing. Call 802-775-2290 to reserve.
Other Killington venues have several options for live music, including New Year’s Eve at the Foundry on the Access Road, featuring the band Jamie’s Junk Show — “not your typical cover band” — at 8 p.m. Food specials, a champagne toast and fireworks are available. Tickets are $53.50; go online to www.foundrykillington.com.
The Pickle Barrel, also on the Access Road in Killington, has the band Never in Vegas, “New England’s premier high-energy live rock and pop band,” at 8 p.m. The band has played every top club from the Pickle Barrel to The Harp and Ned Devine’s in Boston, to Sloppy Joe’s in Key West, Florida, and prides itself on offering a diverse set list. Visit www.picklebarrelnightclub.com for tickets and information.
And New Year’s Eve at the Summit Lodge in Killington begins at 3 p.m. for après-ski live music followed by Chef Stephen Hatch’s four-course candlelit dinner with recommended wine pairings. Music is by John Lyons. Call 802-422-3535 for reservations.
Other options include the Rutland Country Club New Year’s celebration beginning at 8 p.m. with a dinner buffet and dancing with DJ Mike Coppinger. Tickets are $60; call 802-773-7061.
Rutland’s American Legion Post 31 at 33 Washington St. is hosting a New Year’s Eve party from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. for $15, $25 per couple. It offers hors d’oeuvres, and a DJ at 8 p.m.
Places known for live music who have not, as of deadline, updated their Facebook page with NYE info or could not be reached include: Hop’n Moose, 41 Center St.; The Venue, 12 Wales St.; Center Street Alley, all in Rutland; and Taps Tavern 158 Main St. in Poultney.
Whatever you decide, have a Happy New Year and be safe!
