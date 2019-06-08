Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Stellaria Trio
BRANDON – Only a short time ago, Jim Lowe, music critic of this paper, wrote: “The Stellaria Trio has all the ingredients to become a fine ensemble of depth and musical refinement. It’s already exciting — even stellar.”
Since its inception, and now in its sixth and final season, the Stellaria Trio has enthralled Brandon Music audiences with fine recitals of classical music. The Stellaria Trio returns once again to Brandon Music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, to present a compelling pairing of standard and contemporary repertoire.
The ensemble — violinist Letitia Quante, cellist John Dunlop and pianist Claire Black — will perform its final program, titled “Pale Yellow,” featuring Haydn’s Piano Trio No. 45 in E-flat major; Brahms’ Piano Trio No. 2 in C major; and a movement from Jennifer Higdon’s Piano Trio, composed in 2003. At the end of this tour, the Stellaria Trio will disband because Black is moving to Washington State.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295 or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road, visit www.brandon-music.net.
The Starline Rhythm Boys
FAIR HAVEN – The Fair Haven Concert 2019 Summer Series begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, in the Fair Haven Park. The concert series has 10 weeks of great entertainment planned for Thursday nights, except July 4, through Aug. 22.
The series has invited The Starline Rhythm Boys back to get the concerts off to a “honky-tonk” start. The three professional musicians, with combined experience of over 100 years, is always a crowd favorite, featuring Danny Coane (Little Danny C) on acoustic rhythm guitar, Big Al Lemery on electric lead guitar and Billy (Slappin’ Billy B”) Bratcher on acoustic upright slap bass, in the style of Elvis’, Cash’s and Perkins’ early bands. They perform vintage country, honky-tonk and rockabilly music with very strong country harmony duet vocals. Their repertoire consists of originals, mainly written by Bratcher, as well as great covers of both classic and obscure numbers.
Stewarts’ Shop in Fair Haven will be serving up free ice cream cones at this first concert. In addition, hot dogs, popcorn, and sodas are available.
The concerts go on rain or shine. Rain location is the Congregational Church at the north end of the park. If you want to find out if the concert is inside, call the concert line at 802-265-3010, ext. 301.
‘Beowulf’
PUTNEY – Yellow Barn Music and Next Stage Arts Project are proud to co-present “Beowulf” with Benjamin Bagby, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Next Stage Arts. Following the performance there will be a discussion with Benjamin Bagby moderated by Yellow Barn Artistic Director Seth Knopp.
In his hour-long performance of the first part of the epic poem known as “Beowulf,” Bagby assumes the role of 11th-century “scop,” transporting both himself and the audience to the very roots of storytelling, when aural tradition was paramount to sustaining culture, history and society. The scop would retell the story of Beowulf, in song and speech, accompanying himself on a six-stringed harp (crafted specifically for Bagby based on the remains of an instrument from the 7th century).
As in the Medieval courts, and with the assistance of modern English supertitles, Bagby’s audience becomes attuned to the finest details of sound and meaning, meter and rhyme, timing and mood. The performance — which, for the whole epic, might last between five and six hours — is never exactly the same twice, as the “singer of tales” subtly varies the use of poetic formulas to shape his unique version of the story.
In 1974, Bagby founded — together with the late Barbara Thornton — the ensemble for medieval music, Sequentia, which was based in Cologne, Germany, for 25 years. Both Mr. Bagby and Sequentia are now based in Paris.
Tickets are $20, $17 for seniors, $10 for students; call 802-387-6637, or email info@yellowbarn.org.
Grant Peeples in concert
BELLOWS FALLS – Before Grant Peeples makes his way to Woody Guthrie’s hometown of Okemah in Oklahoma’s interior to play the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival, he’s going to play an intimate listening event at Stage 33 Live, at 33 Bridge St. Innovative violin player Mark Russell is coming with him, and local hero Ezra Veitch, at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16.
A “tree-hugger that watches NASCAR, and Buddhist with a gun below the seat,” Peeples isn’t afraid to share what’s on his mind. He’s known for his axe-sharp socio-political tunes, raucous humor, and heart-gigging ballads in shows that are a churning mix of hilarious and dead serious.
“The only songwriter I have ever called ‘ruthless’,” wrote John Conquest in 3rd Coast Magazine.
Admission is by donation ($10 suggested); prepaid entry donations serve as reservations; go online to http://stage33live.com.
Kinhaven chamber music
MANCHESTER CENTER – Taconic Music will present the return of ensembles from Kinhaven Music School’s Young Artist Seminar, with a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Zion Episcopal Church.
Directed by cellist Adam Grabois, Kinhaven’s Young Artist Seminar offers players from age 18 to 28 an opportunity for intensive study of chamber works. Three late-19th-to-mid-20th-century pieces are featured: Dvorak’s String Quintet, Op.97; Poulenc’s Sextet for Piano and Winds; and Shostakovich’s Quintet for Piano and Strings.
Admission is $10 at the door (benefitting Taconic Music’s educational outreach programs; go online to www.taconicmusic.org.
Singer-songwriter Monica Rizzio
BRANDON – Brandon Music will welcome backcountry singer-songwriter Monica Rizzio at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 14. No stranger to the east-coast music scene, Texas-bred and Cape Cod wash-ashore Rizzio is fast becoming one of the finest singer-songwriters who call New England home. For over 10 years, she played fiddle and sang with Tripping Lily, a folk acoustic pop band, who toured up and down the east coast. Rizzio fondly regards Tripping Lily as her first musical family.
Rizzio has just released a new album, “Sunshine Is Free,” which has a clear Nashville sound, was written in Nashville, recorded in Nashville and produced there too. She has a voice that Mark Erelli, American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, describes as, “equal parts tenderness and sass. She reminds me of a slightly duskier Nanci Griffith.”
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295 or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road, visit www.brandon-music.net.
Artist Peter Lundberg
WALLINGFORD – The Sparkle Barn will present, as the first in a three-part series of summer art lectures, Peter Lundberg speaking to his experience as a sculptor and sharing slides of his work at 7 p.m. Friday, June 14.
“Art brings passion to any endeavor,” Lundberg says. “When we take the time to make beautiful or thoughtful things, this activity resonates throughout our lives. As a 58-year-old sculptor, I cannot escape the things I have made, the children I have witnessed playing on my sculptures, nor the praise and blame for my work. The passion reaches both heights and lows. People love my work, people hate my work. Some don’t even see the work, but if they do, it usually garners a lively reaction, one way or the other.”
Admission is free; go online to www.thesparklebarnshop.com. The Sparkle Barn is located at 1509 U.S. Route 7.
‘Van Gogh & Japan’
MIDDLEBURY – “Van Gogh & Japan” journeys from the critically acclaimed exhibition at the Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam, to the beauty of Provence and the enigma of Japan itself, at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Town Hall Theater. Running time is 90 minutes.
Featuring Van Gogh’s personal letters and written accounts by friends and contemporaries, this film reveals the story of Van Gogh’s little-known deep connection to Japanese art, despite never traveling to Japan himself, and the role it has in understanding his most iconic works. As well as investigating the expression of Van Gogh’s “japonisme,” the film explores how Japanese society developed an affinity to Van Gogh’s work as a result of his engagement with their culture. Featuring insights from contemporary artists, including calligrapher Tomoko Kawao and performance artist Tatsumi Orimoto, “Van Gogh & Japan” provides revealing and modern perspectives on the rich, symbiotic relationship between Van Gogh and Japan.
Tickets are $13, $8 for students; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org. The Town Hall Theater is located at 68 S. Pleasant St.
Artists Town Meeting
BELLOWS FALLS – The potluck Artists Town Meeting for June will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at 33 Bridge St. (home to Woolfm and several artists’ studios). Artists, artisans and local food growers are all encouraged to attend.
The focus of the quarterly meetings is to bring creative people together in order to share ideas and a meal. The meeting agenda will include: artist project updates, a debriefing of: Vermont State Craft Tour Open Studio Weekend, which was held over Memorial Day weekend, discussion of public art and current mural projects, BF3F, Bellows Falls Third Friday Gallery Walk, Stage 33 and the start of planning for the 2020 Vermont State Craft Open Studio Tour in October.
Interested participants are asked to RSVP by e-mailing: ramp@sover.net, with “Artists Town Meeting RSVP” in the subject line, or by calling 802-463-3252.
Digitized glass plates
BELLOWS FALLS – The Rockingham Free Public Library will present its digitized glass plate negative collection at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 10. Featured will be speakers who were involved with the project and a slide show of selected local images. Printed out copies of the images will also be available for viewing.
The library will be sharing its glass plate negative collection with the public for the first time. They can be viewed online on the Library’s Historical Collection website: http://rockinghamlibrary.org/history.
Admission is free; call 802-463-4270 or email reference@rockinghamlibrary.org. The Library is located at 65 Westminster St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.