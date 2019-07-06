Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Enerjazz
FAIR HAVEN — After a one-week hiatus to celebrate Independence Day, the Fair Haven Concerts in the Park are back. This week welcomes the big band sound of the 18-piece Enerjazz at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11.
You will hear classics from Glenn Miller and Count Basie in addition to a few more modern tunes. Enerjazz promises that you may feel like dancing, your toes will be tapping and you may even want to clap and sing along.
In addition to great music, it is also free ice cream cone night, courtesy of the Rutland County Flyers. There are picnic tables in the park if you want to bring your dinner along. Hot dogs, sodas and popcorn are available for purchase each week.
Concerts are rain or shine; rain location is the Congregational Church at the north end of the park. To check location, call 802-265-3010, ext. 301.
Twangtown Paramours
BRANDON — The music of The Twangtown Paramours has been called “sophisticated Americana,” and is a hybrid of the Nashville and Austin music scenes. This husband-and-wife acoustic duo, made up of MaryBeth Zamer and Mike T. Lewis, is known for well crafted and award-winning songs, topnotch lead singing and fine harmonies. Twangtown Paramours are firm favorites with Brandon Music audiences and return to perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13.
During their summer Northeast tour, the duo performed at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe and was featured on WCAX-TV in Burlington. Nationally, they have performed at recognized venues such as Uncle Calvin’s in Dallas, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, and the Bluebird Café in Nashville. They have opened for Joe Ely, Claire Lynch, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Carrie Newcomer and Kim & Reggie Harris, among others.
“The Twangtown Paramours bring a blend of thought-provoking lyrics with angelic vocals combined with well-accomplished musicians. What more could you ask for?” said Dennis Double, co-host of Writer’s Block, WDVX-FM, Knoxville, Tennessee.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
Taconic continues
MANCHESTER — The third Taconic Festival Concert will take place at the Riley Center for the Arts at Burr and Burton at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 7.
The program opens with Italian pianist Davide Cabassi, top-prize winner of the Van Cliburn Competition, performing Claude Debussy’s charming and graceful “Children’s Corner” suite for solo piano. Special guest Basil Vendryes, principal violist of the Colorado Symphony, will join violinists Joana Genova and Heather Braun-Bakken, violist Ariel Rudiakov and cellist Richard Belcher for Mozart’s deeply moving String Quintet No. 4 in G minor. After intermission, Cabassi and the strings, all Taconic Music faculty, will perform Brahms’ supreme masterpiece, the Piano Quintet in F Major, Op. 34.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance, $10 for students; go online to www.taconicmusic.org.
Artist Leonard Ragouzeos
RUTLAND — “In Black & White/Then and Now” features works by Newfane artist Leonard Ragouzeos at the B&G Gallery, 71-75 Merchants Row, up through Aug. 3.
The more than 20 ink drawings and paintings in Ragouzeos’ current exhibit vary greatly in size, media, technique, format and message. Images range in size from 5 inches to 8 feet and all employ various mediums including India ink, gouache and graphite on paper.
What binds this eclectic group of small drawings and portraits together is color, or rather, the lack of color. Rendered in black, white and shades of gray, they all share a strong sense of composition, contrast and drama. Produced over a period of 25 years, the art seems to reflect the artist’s ever-changing approach to art as a means of personal expression as well as “art for the sake of the art,” servant only to beauty and aesthetics.
Hours are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; call 802-299-7511, or go online to www.77art.org.
The Weight Band
MANCHESTER — The Weight Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Southern Vermont Arts Center, 930 Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive.
Performing their recent album, “World Gone Mad,” as well as classic songs of The Band, The Weight Band is led by Jim Weider, a 15-year former member of The Band and the Levon Helm Band. The Weight Band originated in 2013 inside the famed Woodstock barn of Levon Helm. Weider was inspired by Helm to carry on the musical legacy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers.
Years of touring have seen The Weight Band revive “The Woodstock Sound,” keeping the spirit of Americana/Roots Rock alive for audiences of all ages. They continue to keep the sound vibrant by releasing new music, evidenced by the album “World Gone Mad” (February 2018). Their live set features Weight Band songs from the new album as well as fan favorites from The Band’s treasured catalog, including “Up On Cripple Creek,” “The Weight” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.”
The Weight Band includes Brian Mitchell (The Levon Helm Band), Michael Bram (Jason Mraz), Matt Zeiner (Dickey Betts Band) and Albert Rogers (The Jim Weider Band).
Tickets are $50-$60 (all ages); go online to http://tiny.cc/ze167y. For information, visit www.theweightband.com.
Klimt and Schiele
MIDDLEBURY — For the last Great Art Wednesday film of the season, Town Hall Theater will screen the new documentary film, “Klimt & Schiele: Eros and Psyche” at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10. This sumptuous film contrasts the heady sensuality of Klimt’s work with Schiele’s stark, evocative nudes and shows both artists at work during a tumultuous time for both Vienna and the rest of central Europe as well as the art world.
“Klimt & Schiele: Eros and Psyche,” recounts the start of the Vienna Secession, a magical art movement formed in the late 1890s for art, literature and music, in which new ideas are circulated: Freud discovers the drives of the psyche, and women begin to claim their independence. It was a movement that marked a new era outside the confines of academic tradition.
At the heart of Secession were artists Gustav Klimt and his protégé and dear friend Egon Schiele. This exhibition provides an in-depth examination of images of visual power: from the eroticism of Klimt’s mosaic-like works to the anguished and raw work of the young Schiele in his magnetic nudes and contorted figures against the backdrop of nocturnal Vienna, full of masked balls and dreams imbued with sexuality. (This film features paintings and drawings of nude figures and sexual situations and may not be suitable for all audiences.) Run time is 1 hour, 34 minutes.
Tickets are $13, $8 students (including fees); call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org. The Town Hall Theater is located at 68 S. Pleasant St.
