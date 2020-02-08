Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Mile TwelveBELLOWS FALLS – Mile Twelve, winner of the 2017 IBMA Momentum Award for Newcomer Band with Significant Contribution to Bluegrass Music, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Immanuel Episcopal Church, the stone church on the hill, 20 Church St.
All five band members bring their own influences and observations to their music, resulting in songs that are contemporary, thoughtfully crafted and relevant. Guitarist/vocalist Evan Murphy says of their newest album, “City on a Hill,” that, “Original bluegrass music, written and played by young people, is very much alive. I hope people take away that songwriting and arranging really matter. It’s about the material and playing it in a way that feels honest. This album isn’t political in the sense that we’re beating people over the head with anything, we just tried to tell stories that feel authentic.”
Tickets in advance are $25, $20 for seniors, $20 and $15 in advance; call 802-460-0110, or go online to www.stonechurcharts.org.
The Northern ThirdBRANDON – The Northern Third Piano Quartet returns to Brandon Music Saturday, February 15 at 7:30 p.m. with the program “Beautiful Wanderings.” The group will perform Central European and American music by Beethoven, Debussy, Dvorak, Suk, and Vermont composer Don Jamison.
Featured is the world premiere of the string trio “Walking Meditation” by Jamison. He describes his work: “‘My Walking Meditation’ is modeled on a mantra-like verse that I often recited to myself on my morning walks a couple of years ago. The musical form, like that of a tune for a dance, creates a simple and regular pattern, a kind of mandala in time.”
The ensemble will also perform in various combinations, the “Eyeglasses Duo” for viola and cello by Beethoven, Sonata for Violin and Piano by Debussy, Bagatelles by Dvorak, and Joseph Suk’s Piano Quartet in A minor.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
‘Love Letters’RUTLAND – Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre celebrates Valentine’s Day weekend with the production of “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney, Feb. 14-16. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 117 West St.
Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner are both born to wealth and position. They write to each other through invitations, thank-you notes and summer camp postcards. The two-actor play will be performed by three different couples:, Sam Baker and Sandra Gartner on Friday, Andrew Hamling and Julie Reddington on Saturday, and Susan Gladding Heitzman and Thomas Hartigan on Sunday.
Tickets are $22; go online to https://802Tix.com.
Comic ShakespeareDORSET – The Dorset Players will present a special production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” for three performances beginning Friday, Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Dorset Playouse.
Three actors take on 37 Shakespeare plays in less than two hours in this irreverent romp by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. The show is a comedic mix of Shakespeare, improvisation, actor discourse, anachronistic reference, and audience participation. Veteran Dorset Players Mike Cutler, Joe Mozer and Chris Restino make up the cast directed by Todd Hjelt.
For tickets or information, call 802-867-5777, or go online to www.dorsetplayers.org.
The Sweet RemainsMIDDLEBURY – After the tremendous viral spread of their music in 2016, including the rare milestone for an all-indie band of nearly 20 million plays on Spotify, The Sweet Remains are presenting live-takes of songs from their three studio albums to date. Founders Rich Price, Greg Naughton and Brian Chartrand lead The Sweet Remains live at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
An unusual band on today’s music scene, The Sweet Remains is headed by three singer-songwriters, each of whom contribute to the writing and three-part harmonies that define the band’s sound. It was a chance jam session in a Rhode Island hotel room in 2007 that convinced Middlebury College alumni Rich Price and Greg Naughton to join up with Brian Chartrand to form The Sweet Remains.
Tickets are $27-$40; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org. Town Hall Theater is located at 68 S. Pleasant St.
‘Portrait & Dreams’RUTLAND – The Chaffee Art Center invites the community to its “Portrait & Dreams” exhibit. Please plan on joining us to experience the beauty of the arts and the talented artists in our communities whose works will be on display throughout our historic mansion until Feb. 14. The first floor galleries feature works depicting the theme, “Portraits & Dreams.” On the second floor, more art is showcased representing juried member artists, as well as a gallery filled with work by Rutland High School portrait artists.
Hours are: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free (donations are appreciated); call 802-775-0356, or go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org. The Chaffee Art Center is located at 16 S. Main St.
Cutting Edge ReadingsMIDDLEBURY – Middlebury Acting Company’s (formerly Middlebury Actors Workshop) Cutting Edge Staged Reading Series begins its fourth season of provocative, relevant, intelligent plays. This year, three Vermont playwrights were chosen. The first reading, “Precession” by Emily Rosenbaum of Stowe, will be performed at 4 p.m. Sunday Feb. 16 at the Byers Studio in Town Hall Theater.
The play is based on historical events. At the end of WW II, the U.S. military needed to interrogate and process high-level German prisoners of war. They brought them to Fort Hunt, Virginia to a program so secret it was known only by its mailing address, P.O. Box 1142. In the play, Heinz, a prominent German scientist, who has surrendered, is interrogated by Rudy, a Jew, from Heinz’s hometown who escaped Poland as a child. Does Heinz have information about Rudy’s family, or is he hoping to manipulate the younger man?
Admission is by donation ($10 suggested); call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
Valentine’s Day FilmBRATTLEBORO – At 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, Epsilon Spires will host a screening of Peter Weir’s opulent 1975 cult classic “Picnic at Hanging Rock” along with a musical performance of vibraphone and electronics by the duo Anomali & Ophelia.
Set at a girls’ boarding school in Edwardian-era Australia, “Picnic at Hanging Rock” tells the story of a Valentine’s Day outing gone awry when three students and their chaperone disappear while exploring an ancient rock formation. The film proves to be more than a typical period drama as the narrative unwinds into a haunting, paranormal thriller that borders at times on the psychedelic.
The musicians Anomali & Ophelia will play an opening set of ethereal, atmospheric electronics layered with double bass, vocals, and the shimmering tones of the vibraphone.
Tickets, $15-$20 sliding scale, will be available at the door; go online to www.epsilonspires.org. Epsilon Spires is located at 190 Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.