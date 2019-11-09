Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Lassus plays Feldman
PUTNEY – Yellow Barn Music Festival continues its 2019-2020 residency series, with the Lassus Quartett performing a free public concert at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Putney School’s Currier Center. The Lassus Quartett is a Swiss-based string quartet with violinists Joel Bardolet and Antonio Viñuales, violist Adam Newman, and cellist David Eggert.
The Quartett will perform Morton Feldman’s gigantic String Quartet No.2, a work lasting nearly six hours. Inspired by the intricate enormity of Turkish tapestries, the work is performed without pause, allowing sounds to accumulate into patterns and ultimate reveal a breathtaking whole. Audience members are invited to attend any or all of the performance, and to leave and return of their own accord.
In collaboration with Candle in the Night owner Larry Simons, the Currier Center will be filled with Turkish rugs surrounded by wooden benches, inviting audience members to sit or lie down on the floor and transforming the Currier Center into a meditative space. An adjacent room will be designed for rest and hydration, allowing listeners to take breaks without interrupting their experience.
New Yorker writer Alex Ross described the quartet as “a disorienting, transfixing experience that repeatedly approached and touched the sublime.”
Admission is free, however reservations are encouraged; call 802-387-6637, or go online to www.yellowbarn.org.
Childsplay fiddlers
BRATTLEBORO – Led by acclaimed fiddler and luthier Bob Childs, Childsplay is heading on tour for one final time and will be making a special stop at the Latchis Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The farewell tour will feature music from the groups seven albums and will include surprise guests that have been part of Childsplay during their 32-year run.
With more than 30 years of performances under their belt, Childsplay has introduced thousands to the delights of traditional Irish, French-Canadian, Cape Breton, bluegrass, Appalachian, and Scandinavian fiddle music, as well as jazz, swing, and classical music.
“It is hard to believe from that first show in 1986 that this day would come, but we have arrived at the final tour of the band,” said Childs. “We’ve performed throughout the United States and Europe showcasing different styles of fiddle music. Through all of this, we have experienced so much pleasure and joy performing in front of some of the greatest audiences. This last tour gives us one more chance to savor and enjoy the magic that happens between our audience and the band.”
The name “Childsplay” derives from the fact that the musicians in the group play violins and violas crafted by Childs. Originally trained by violinmaker Ivie Mann from Orrington, Maine, Childs has been crafting violins for more than 40 years. On stage the instruments create a familial quality that unites all the violins in a singular voice that is both beautiful and powerful.
Childsplay features more than two-dozen of the leading virtuosos in traditional and contemporary fiddle music including all-Ireland fiddle champion Sheila Falls, National Scottish Fiddle champions Hanneke Cassel and Katie McNally and Boston Symphony violinist Bonnie Bewick.
The show will also feature several original dances by Molly Gawler, formerly of Pilobolus. Mix in the exquisite voice of Irish folk singer Karan Casey, featured on Childsplay’s most recent album “The Bloom of Youth,” the stepdancing of Kevin Doyle, as well as the hambone artistry of Virginia fiddler Steve Hickman and you begin to get a window into what a special event these concerts will be.
For tickets or information, go online to www.childsplay.org.
‘Love Travels Fast’
BENNINGTON – Bennington Community Theater will present “Love Travels Fast” – an evening of short plays about the many forms of love and acceptance – Nov. 15-17 at Bennington Performing Arts Center (home of Oldcastle Theatre), at 331 Main St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The playwrights represent both coasts and offer unique stories told in 10 minutes. “Etymology” by Jennifer Jasper (Bennington) tells a love story in seven words. “All Out of Second Chances” by Scotto Moore (Seattle) spins the tale of a chance encounter on the Transcontinental Railroad that ties an unlikely family together. “Paolo and Francesca” by Ann Undeland (Berkshires) presents a woman’s musings at a museum in Paris, causing her to question the nature of love and physical connection.
Three veterans visit the widow of their fallen buddy to remind her of the love she and her husband once shared in “The Story of Us” by Patrick Scott-Flores (Seattle). “Hi, Honey I’m Home” by K. Brian Neel (Seattle) shows us a modern relationship told in a classic style. Facing the imminent death of her father, a young singer turns to her music teacher for comfort in “Lunch With Dad” by Michael Brady (Great Barrington). The evening closes with “The Almost In-Laws” by Andy Roninson and Greg Edwards (NYC), a 10-minute musical, where we meet Des who has to introduce his fiancée to his parents, and they’re, well … different.
Tickets are $10-$15; go online to http://tinyurl.com/yyjg3gpl.
