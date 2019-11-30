Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘A Christmas Carol’DORSET – The Dorset Players will ring in the holiday season with Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in a version dramatized by Ray DeMattis and Players member William John Aupperlee, Dec. 6-8 and 13-15 at the Dorset Playhouse. Performances are at 7:30 p.m., 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Dickens classic is now in rehearsal with a cast of 24 under the direction of Don Petersen, music director Lorri Bond and choreographer Kelly Gaiotti. Cheryl Gushee is the producer of the holiday show.
“A Christmas Carol” follows miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he travels with ghostly guides through Christmas past, present and future to discover the true meaning of the holidays. The DeMattis-Aupperlee version of the classic holiday story was originally performed at the St. Bart’s Playhouse in New York City.
Tickets are $18, $8 for ages 6 to 14, 5 and younger free; call 802-867-5777, or go online to http://dorsetplayers.org.
Polonsky-Shifrin-Wiley TrioBRATTLEBORO – The Brattleboro Music Center’s Chamber Series presents the Polonsky-Shifrin-Wiley Trio at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 featuring pianist Anna Polonsky, clarinetist David Shifrin and cellist Peter Wiley.
The three have performed individually in the past for local audiences, at the Marlboro Music Festival and as part of the BMC Chamber Music Series, but their new collaboration as a trio commands immediate attention and offers the promise of a very special concert.
To open and close the program, the trio will present two towering works for clarinet, cello and piano by Beethoven and Brahms. The trio will also perform Trio (1973) by Nino Rota, as well as one by Francis Poulenc.
Tickets are$20, $40 preferred seating; call 802-257-4523, or go online to https://bmcvt.org. The BMC is located at 72 Blanche Moyse Way.
Gypsy ReelBRANDON – Brandon Music celebrates the end of its tenth year of providing regular music performances with two amazing holiday-style concerts in December.
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7th Gypsy Reel, one of Brandon Music’s most popular groups and based locally in Rutland, plays its special blend of Celtic, traditional and Americana holiday-style to help celebrate the season and 10 years of music in the Big Red Barn.
Gypsy Reel’s lineup includes banjoist, guitarist and vocalist Claudine Langille, formerly of Touchstone, the Irish-American fusion band that won critical acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic; Graham Parker, eclectic fiddler; Camille Parker who has captivated the hearts of audiences across the globe with her mandolin, bodhran and rich and remarkable vocals; Reagh Greenleaf, formerly with the famous Clancys, on bodhran and vocals; and the young prodigy Silas Hamilton on standup bass and guitar.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
Cello and songSAXTONS RIVER – Cellist Eugene Friesen and singer-songwriter Elizabeth Rogers will bring in the holiday season at Main Street Arts with a CD-release concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. A reception for the musicians and light refreshments will follow the concert.
The duo will bring a soulful collaboration to a repertoire of Celtic-infused holiday songs and instrumentals from their new recording “Down in Yon Forest,” featuring such classics as “The Ivy and the Holly,” “I Wonder as I Wander” and less well known songs of the season. Rogers’s crystal-clear soprano and Friesen’s cello, with Irish whistle, guitar and harp, will breathe new life into old songs.
Tickets are $20; call 802-869-2960, or go online to www.mainstreetarts.org.
Keene Vocal ConsortBELLOWS FALLS – Get in the mood for Christmas with Keene State Vocal Consort at 7:30 pm, Monday, Dec. 2 at Immanuel Episcopal Church, the stone church on the hill, 20 Church St., hosted by Stone Church Arts.
Directed by Matthew Leese, the 14-voice auditioned ensemble will sing a cappella Medieval and Renaissance music based on the Kings College tradition of “Lessons and Carols.” Composers include DuFay, Willaert, Gombert, Palestrina and Giovanni Gabrieli
Admission is by donation; call 802-460-0110, or go online to www.stonechurcharts.org.
Taconic MusicMANCHESTER – Taconic Music will present its fourth annual Thanksgiving concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Manchester Community Library.
Violinists Deborah Buck and Joana Genova, violist Ariel Rudiakov and cellist Sophie Shao will reunite for a performance of Mozart’s lyrical and elegant String Quartet in D major, K.575 and Mendelssohn’s youthful and expressive String Quartet in E-flat major, op. 12.
Admission is by donation ($15 suggested) at the door; go online to www.taconicmusic.org.
Holiday art partyPOULTNEY – Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill invites the community 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, to a celebration of the holiday season with a community sing-along with the Harry Drum Jazz Trio.
Enjoy New England turkey potpie, homemade cookies and cider. The festivities also include an auction of 60 original art pieces on exhibit in the current “Small Works” show. Artists featured include: Richard Weis, Mareva Millarc, Ruth Hamilton, Tom Merwin, Julie Merwin, Dona Mara Friedman, Heidi Smith Bagley, Chikako Suginome, Kelley McCrory, Ken Smith, Chris Smith, Donna Ciobanu, Dale Lott, Logan Patnaude, Ruth Liberman, Rosalie Bischof, Sophia Vincenza, Erika Schmidt, Athena Tasiapoulos, Akbar Abidi, Patti Weisser, Mary Fran Loyd, and Tikko Freilich. Bidding ends at 6 p.m.
Admission is free; call 802-325-2603. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill is located at 145 E. Main St.
A cappella extravaganzaPUTNEY – Next Stage Arts Project welcomes back to Putney international a cappella performers The GrooveBarbers for their annual holiday extravaganza, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
Featuring guest star and international opera diva Inna Dukach who made her Metropolitan Opera debut in the lead role of Madama Butterfly, The GrooveBarbers show features a heartwarming mellifluous vocal blend, close harmonies and warm arrangements of holiday classics from the secular to the sublime. This is show is family friendly. There will be popcorn and other refreshments in the lobby.
The Village Voice calls The GrooveBarbers “a cappella rock and soul royalty.”
Tickets are $15, $7.50 under 12 (under 6 free); go online to www.nextstagearts.org. Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill.
