‘Transition’ in MongoliaMIDDLEBURY – International award-winning filmmaker and longtime Middlebury resident Sas Carey returns to the Town Hall Theater Saturday, Dec. 7 for a pre-release screening of her latest film “Transition.” The film will be screened at 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. reception prior to the screening.
For 25 years, Carey has documented the traditional life of Mongolian nomadic herders. In 2009, she founded Nomadicare.org., a nonprofit with the mission of supporting and preserving traditional Mongolian nomadic culture through health care, films and stories. Now, with her grandson Dune Mayberger recording sound, she turns to the topic of how life ways are changing.
At 27, Dr. Khongoroo, a medical doctor, grapples with what it means to remain in the capital of Ulaanbaatar — what is lost and what is gained. She misses the beautiful but remote East Taiga, where two-dozen families live in a tight-knit community. Ulaanbaatar, a city of 1.5 million, has opportunities the countryside does not. Khongoroo must also decide whether to risk the health of her three-year-old daughter in the polluted capital or take her to her grandmother.
Tickets are $22; call 802-382-9222, or go online to https://townhalltheater.org. Town Hall Theater is located at 68 S. Pleasant St.
Nat King Cole’s 100th
BRATTLEBORO – The Vermont Jazz Center’s Big Band will present its annual Scholarship Gala at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. This year’s celebration will honor Nat King Cole’s 100th birthday-anniversary.
The VJC Big Band, under the leadership of musical director Rob Freeberg, is a community orchestra made up of professional musicians who come together once a year to raise money for the VJC’s Scholarship Fund. This event is the primary funding source that helps aid scholarship students attending VJC’s educational programs. In 2019 the VJC offered $30,000 in scholarships to help students attend ensembles, private lessons and their annual summer jazz workshop.
This year’s gala will feature the arrangements of songs made famous by Nat “King” Cole, who was recognized as “one of the most influential entertainers of the 20th century” by National Public Radio. Singing Cole’s repertoire will be two-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist Peter Eldridge. Eldridge is a founding member of the internationally acclaimed vocal group New York Voices.
For tickets or information, call 802-254-9088, ext. 1, email at ginger@vtjazz.org, or go online to www.vtjazz.org.
‘Amazing Grace’
MIDDLEBURY – The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival continues its MNFF Selects film screening series Sunday, Dec. 8 with the “Amazing Grace.” Featuring a gospel music performance by the great Aretha Franklin, the film will screen at 2 p.m. as a special holiday matinee.
The third film in the Selects series, “Amazing Grace,” featuring Franklin, has a unique story worth noting. Originally directed and shot by the great Sydney Pollack over two days at Los Angeles’ New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in 1972, the film was conceived as “the two-day concert recording of what remains Franklin’s (and live gospel music’s) best and biggest-selling album,” relates Wesley Morris in the New York Times.
But the film was never released commercially, despite its immense power, because, as Morris points out, Franklin “objected to its release, but also because there was a technical difficulty: Pollack left the dang clappers at home, or somewhere, meaning the sound couldn’t sync with the images.” Decades later, following Franklin’s passing, her family agreed to release the film.
Thanks to the elaborate and painstaking work of the former music producer Alan Elliott in syncing up the sound with great precision, and who is credited as a co-director, the film has emerged now to the delight of audiences around the world.
In his glowing tribute to both the film and Franklin’s performance, Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times wrote that “the movie is an unmitigated joy … the rare making-of documentary that doesn’t just comment on but completely merges with its subject. The lift-you-to-the-rafters intensity of (Aretha) Franklin’s voice remains so pure and galvanic that ‘Amazing Grace’ is one of the few movies you could watch with your eyes closed, though you would hardly want to.”
Tickets are $15; call 802-382-9222, or go online to https://townhalltheater.org.
Amaryllis motets
LINCOLN-MIDDLEBURY – Amaryllis: Vermont’s Early Voice will present its Christmas concert, “In Terra Pax: 15th and 16th Century Motets” at two venues: at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the United Church of Lincoln, in the center of the village of Lincoln; and at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, on the Green in Middlebury.
William Byrd’s Mass in Four Parts will anchor the concert. Motets for the season by Guillaume Dufay, Josquin Des Pres, Jacob Handl, Cristobal Morales and others fill out the program, concluding with a rousing eight-part double-chorus work by Palestrina, “Hodie Christus Natus Est.”
Amaryllis is a 16-voice a cappella ensemble based in Middlebury and directed by Susanne Peck, director of music at St Stephen’s Church, an affiliate artist at Middlebury College, with a distinguished career in early-music performance and choral conducting.
Admission is by donation ($15 suggested); call 802-453-3513, email speck@middlebury.edu, or go online to www.amaryllisvt.org.
BMC holidays
BRATTLEBORO – The Brattleboro Music Center welcomes the holiday season with two special events. The Music School Student Orchestras Concert is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the BMC. With more than 80 students of all ages performing, the event will feature the Tigers beginning strings class, two Celtic Music class ensembles, the Youth String Orchestra, and the Music in the Schools string ensembles.
The BMC also invites the local community 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec.13, for the annual Holiday Open House. This annual gathering for the community features musical performances, cookie and tree decorating, festive food, singing and other fun. All are welcome!
Admission is free to both events; call 802-257-4523, or go online to https://bmcvt.org. The BMC is located at at 72 Blanche Moyse Way.
