Guitarist Cecilia Zabala
BRANDON – Brandon Music will welcome for the first time Cecilia Zabala from Buenos Aires, a rising star on the international music scene, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
Born in 1975, Zabala began playing guitar at the age of 6, went on to study at Conservatory Alberto Ginastera, and has since gone on to release 10 CDs under her own name, to teach full time at C.A.G and the Leopoldo Marechal School of Art, and to tour extensively throughout South America, Europe and the United States with great regularity since 2006.
Zabala’s music fully integrates a mastery of classical guitar technique with the folkloric music of her native Argentina. It draws on a rich mixture of influences, from Argentinian folklore, the contemporary language of the twentieth century, jazz, tango and Brazilian music.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net.
More Marlboro Music
MARLBORO – One of today’s most acclaimed composers, who is also a virtuoso clarinetist, Jörg Widmann, will be featured in both capacities on the second weekend of concerts at Marlboro Music, where he is 2019 resident composer.
The Saturday, July 20, 8 p.m. concert will offer a varied program, with Widmann’s Octet for strings, clarinet, bassoon and horn; the Mozart Flute Quartet in D major; and Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence” for string sextet.
At 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, Co-Artistic Director Mitsuko Uchida will close the program with the Schubert Piano Trio in E-flat major with violinist Alexi Kenny and cellist Efe Baltacigil. Two years ago the three artists gave a memorable performance of the B-flat Trio, a piece Uchida played in her first summer at Marlboro as a young artist in 1974. Also on the program will be the rarely heard Schubert “Ellens Gesange” with soprano Lucy Fitzgibbon and pianist Evren Ozel, and the Widmann Clarinet Quintet with the composer as clarinetist, violinists Abigail Fayette and Emilie-Anne Gendron, violist Maiya Papach, and cellist Baltacıgil.
Remaining tickets are $15-$40; call 802-254-2394, or go online to www.marlboromusic.org.
‘Legally Blonde’
MIDDLEBURY – Director Doug Anderson works with professional actors and singers, talented Middlebury College students, and the best local talent, but once a year he gets to do what he calls his “dream job”: working with teenagers.
“They bring so much energy and joy into rehearsals,” Anderson says, “and people are always surprised by how talented they are. They’re also just wonderful human beings. I love hanging out with them.”
Over the years, Anderson has presented local teens in musicals such as “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and last year’s “The Lion King.” This year, he and his young crew will present the Broadway hit, “Legally Blonde.”
“It’s the perfect musical for young people. It’s age-appropriate and terrifically funny, and the songs are so much fun to sing.”
“Legally Blonde” will have three performances at Town Hall Theater: at 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28.
Tickets are $15, $5 for 12 and younger; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
Aaron Audet Band
FAIR HAVEN – Fair Haven Concerts in the Park welcomes another popular local band to the stage for our sixth concert, the Aaron Audet Band, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25.
Audet and fellow band members Jeff Poremski on lead guitar, Chris Johnson on the electric bass, and Ross Edmunds on the drums, play a variety of cover songs. Audet says that they are very upbeat and play fun music to listen to and sing along with, as well.
Concerts go on rain or shine. In case of inclement weather the concert moves to the Congregational Church. For information, call 802-265-3010, ext. 301.
Big Band Brunch
BELLOWS FALLS – The second Big Band Brunch will be held Sunday, July 28, at the Moose Lodge, 59 Westminster St. Enjoy a full-course brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then dance to the classic big-band sounds of the ‘40s and ‘50s made popular by Frank Sinatra, Rosemary Clooney, Ella Fitzgerald and Doris Day.
The brunch will be followed by live on-stage performances with regional vocalists Zac Binney and Allie McGahie, and dancing from 1 to 3 p.m. Sound and lighting provided by Aime Theroux and Erik Dustin of Night Flight Productions.
Tickets are $15, $25 per couple; for reservations, call 802-463-4054, or email lodge527@mooseunits.org.
Story walk
FAIR HAVEN – The Fair Haven Community Story Walk will display a full book on white picket signs spaced through the Fair Haven Town Park during the summer. Feel free to walk through the park and read the full story that is on display. For children, a scavenger hunt sheet that goes with the week’s story can be picked up in the Fair Haven Free Library or at the Thursday night concert on the green. Bring in the completed copy of the scavenger hunt to the librarian at the Fair Haven Free Library and receive a small prize for your work. The Story Walk is open seven days a week in the Fair Haven Park. The walk begins on the north end of the park across the street from the fire stations.
Fife and drum
ROCKINGHAM – The Rockingham Meeting House will continue its “Third Sunday” musical series at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21. These hour-long concerts feature traditional music from earlier times, from the popular to the sacred.
The concert will feature Claremont, N.H., residents Andy and Lois Buchan, performing music for fife and drum. The couple has been playing fife and drum music for more than 30 years, first as part of a corps, and more recently as a duo. Much of the music for fife and drum is drawn from the Revolutionary and Civil War eras, although there is a sizeable repertoire of more modern tunes as well. The music can be either festive or solemn.
All performances are held at the Rockingham Meeting House, a National Historic Landmark, on Meeting House Road off Vermont Route 103, a few miles north of the village of Bellows Falls.
Admission is free (donations to both the musicians and the restoration fund are appreciated): go online to www.rockbf.org.
Poet wannabes
RUTLAND – Michael Kingsbury and Bianca Zanella will be hosting their inaugural collaborative literary event, “Infinite Lit: A Night of Spoken Word Poetry,” 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the B&G Gallery, 73 Merchants Row.
The idea is to invite people who do not identify as poets into a welcoming and comfortable space to perform with a mic. The evening will begin with an open mic, so far including the following performers: Luke Krueger, David Mook, Nick Grandchamp, and Lopi. The evening will close with the featured poets Emma Miles and Jake Cribbs.
Admission is free. If you would like to perform, sign up by emailing thepoetbianca@gmail.com.
Calling local artists
SPRINGFIELD – You are invited to show your work at Gallery at the VAULT in the “Open Wall” Show. This is a chance to display your work in a non-juried show. There is no fee. The theme the our next show is “Flights of Fancy.”
Bring work that is framed and wired for hanging and acceptable for viewing by all ages. You can bring in two works if they are 18-by-20 inches or smaller, or one if it is larger. Sculpture, jewelry, pottery, wood creations and fiber art are welcome along with paintings and photos.
The time to bring them in is 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 26; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27. The show will run from July 31 to Oct. 18.
For more information, call 802-885-7111, or email galleryvault@vermontel.net.
