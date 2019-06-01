Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘Nixon’s Nixon’
BRATTLEBORO — Shoot the Moon Theater Company opens its 2019 season as the resident theater company for Hooker-Dunham Theater & Gallery with a two-weekend run of “Nixon’s Nixon,” by Russell Lees. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 7-8 and June 14-15.
Lees’ play is a satirical imagining of the infamous meeting between a slightly drunk President Richard Nixon and an increasingly tipsy Secretary of State Henry Kissinger on Aug. 7, 1974 — the night before Nixon resigned from office.
Described as a “jazz riff on contemporary history” by New York Times theater critic Vincent Canby when it premiered in 1996, the entertaining piece highlights the contentious, but mutually beneficial, relationship between two titans of American politics, played by Colin Grube (Nixon) and Elias Burgess (Kissinger).
“Each man desperately wants something from the other. Nixon wants Kissinger to show loyalty, and somehow create a path for him to remain president. Meanwhile, Kissinger wants Nixon to recommend him to the incoming Ford administration,” says Joshua Moyse, artistic director of Shoot the Moon.
Tickets are $15; for reservations, call 802-254-9276. The Hooker-Dunham Theater & Gallery located at 139 Main St. For more information, visit www.hookerdunham.org.
Windborne sings
BELLOWS FALLS – Stunningly powerful vocal harmony floods the room as the four Windborne singers present “Song on the Times,” their project of working-class movements for peoples’ rights from the past 400 years, sung for today’s struggles. Windborne will perform these songs live at the stone church on the hill, Immanuel Episcopal, 20 Church St., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1.
The group was catapulted to new heights when a clip of them singing in protest outside Trump tower went viral, and their Indiegogo for the project raised 1,600 percent of its goal from 2,600 people in every state and 22 countries.
“A quartet the likes of which I haven’t seen since … Coope, Boyes and Simpson, the Watersons, or The Voice Squad. Just absolutely phenomenal!” declared BBC Traveling Folk.
For tickets or information, call 802-460-0110, or go online to www.stonechurcharts.org.
Sheila Jordan’s 90th
BRATTLEBORO – The Vermont Jazz Center will present an evening of music with NEA Jazz Master Sheila Jordan. At 8 p.m. Saturday, June 1, Jordan will perform the first set with pianist Eugene Uman, bassist Genevieve Rose and drummer Billy Drummond. The second set will feature Jordan singing with several surprise-guest performers and the rhythm section. This concert is one of many festive occasions throughout the world celebrating Ms. Jordan’s 90th birthday, which took place on Nov. 18, 2018.
Jordan is a matriarch of the Vermont Jazz Center family. She joined the faculty in 1997, when then new director Eugene Uman asked her to run a vocal workshop as part of the newly revised summer workshop. Jordan had a close relationship with one of jazz’s greatest giants, the legendary alto saxophonist Charlie “Bird” Parker. Bird, along with Jordan’s other friends Dizzy Gillespie, Bud Powell, Max Roach and Thelonious Monk, birthed the revolution of bebop music, the musical style whose improvisational language now forms the foundation of modern jazz.
Tickets are $20, $15 for students; with I.D. (contact VJC about educational discounts); call 802-254-9088, ext. 1, or go online to www.vtjazz.org.
Sarah Blacker in concert
BRANDON — Sarah Blacker is a regular guest at Brandon Music. A classically trained singer, she has shown herself to be an exceptional singer-songwriter. She writes in an uninhibited and fearless style, producing “a constant flow of material” that, according to South Shore Magazine, “is a testament to the fact that she is such a prolific writer.” Red Line Roots agrees by saying “Sarah weaves songs that tell personal, yet relatable tales.”
Blacker has toured extensively, initially as a solo performer, and shared stages with dozens of internationally renowned artists including Mishka, Sara Bareilles, Leon Russell, Rusted Root, Carbon Leaf, America, Eddie Money, Richard Thompson, 10,000 Maniacs, Loudon Wainwright III, Livingston Taylor, Paula Cole and many others.
Sarah Blacker and New England Groove Association bring a full-band sound to Brandon Music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8.
The collaboration, which often features special guests, is comprised of award-winning, internationally touring singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Blacker, Aaron Z. Kat, and Phil Selesnick on keyboards.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email edna@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
James Blair photographs
MIDDLEBURY – Although the medium of photography dates to the first half of the 19th century, the rise of digital technology has ushered in an age in which images can be recorded with ease. Film-era concerns such as shutter speeds, F-stops and light meters, along with myriad other challenges, have become quaint historical footnotes. And it may even seem hard for some people today to realize that prior to the advent of digital cameras unless you had truly mastered the medium the results would often be mediocre.
That is precisely what makes the photography of James P. Blair so remarkable. He is one of the luminary photographers of the pre-digital age. For more than 35 years he was one of the people that millions of National Geographic readers counted on each month to give them a sense of the greater world.
Middlebury College Museum of Art presents “Being There: Photographs by James P. Blair” through Aug. 11.
Hours are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; call 802-443-5007, or go online to http://museum.middlebury.edu.
Dona Mara ‘Reflections’
MANCHESTER – stART Space Art Gallery is presenting “Reflections — The Intangible Things,” the first solo show since 2016 and the largest career concept show, created around a theme, by southern Vermont artist Dona Mara, through July 20. The opening reception will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8.
The more than 25 never-before-seen artworks range in size from 8-by-10 inches to 48-by-60. These “Reflections” balance Mara’s joyful mirroring of nature’s vistas with a darker side that stems from an anxiety for the future of our planet; a love and respect for the earth contrasted with the horror that mankind could be ruining that same delicate balance.
For information, call 802-768-8498, or go online to www.startspace.art. stART Space is located at 263 Depot St., in the Manchester Shopping Center.
Stewart and Slattery
WALLINGFORD — Wallingford Town Hall Concert Series presents Stewart and Slattery at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Wallingford Town Hall.
Andy Stewart (fiddle) and Mary Jo Slattery (guitar, vocals) perform music from several roots traditions, including the exuberant soulful two-steps and waltzes of Cajun Louisiana, the upbeat fiddle tunes of French Canada and New England, as well as blues and southern mountain ballads. Recognized by Louisiana’s Cajun French Music Association for the authenticity of their style and repertoire, they have performed in festivals, concert halls, farmers markets, schools, nursing homes and assisted-living facilities from southwest Louisiana to northern New England, from Mexico and the Caribbean to northern Canada.
Admission is by donation ($10-$15 suggested) at the door. All proceeds less 10 percent go to the group. For information, call 802-446-2872.
