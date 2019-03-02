Stealing from Work
MIDDLEBURY – Stealing from Work is back with a full show of brand-new sketch comedy written by Angie Albeck and Marianne DiMascio. This year’s show, “Sketch Victims Unit,” plays Town Hall Theater at 7 p.m. Friday, March 8.
“We had Stealing from Work here last year, and they were delightful, so we had to have them back with their new show,” says Operations Manager Haley Rice. “If you like shows like “Saturday Night Live,” “Portlandia” or “Key and Peele,” this is the perfect show for you. What we love about Stealing from Work is that there’s a good bit of social satire in their work, and many of the sketches are Vermont-centric, making them even funnier.”
Join actors Chris Caswell, Marianne DiMascio, Amy Halpin Riley, Alex Hudson, Jory Raphael and Geeda Searfoorce for a fast-paced evening of lunacy and lampoonery. Directed by Seth Jarvis, the six actors deftly transform into 60 extraordinary characters, alternately spoofing contemporary culture and the political issues of the past and present.
Tickets are $15 (plus fees); call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
‘Outlaw Women’
RUTLAND – Middlebury College assistant professor Catharine Wright will explore the depiction in literature of women’s resistance to power in a talk at Rutland Free Library at 7 p.m. March 6. Her talk, “Outlaw Women,” is part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series and is free and open to the public.
Feminist writers around the world have constructed characters who resist dominant power structures. Wright will discuss several such figures in fiction and memoir, and consider the politics of our own reading practices. Wright is a writer and feminist who teaches feminist studies. Her courses focus on narratives of resistance, identity formation, and postcolonial and transnational literature. She has published short fiction, poems and essays in numerous magazines and is co-author/editor of two books, “Vermonters at Their Crafts” (New England Press), and “Social Justice Education” (Stylus Press).
For more information, contact Rutland Free Library, 802-773-1860, or the Vermont Humanities Council, www.vermonthumanities.org.
‘Camino Island’
BELLOWS FALLS – Pick up a copy of “Camino Island” by John Grisham at the Rockingham Library anytime and get ready for the book discussion at 3 p.m. Monday, March 4.
In this book, a gang of thieves stages a daring heist from a vault deep below Princeton University’s Firestone Library. A generous monetary offer convinces Mercer Mann, a young novelist, to go undercover and infiltrate a circle of literary friends, to get close to the ringleader to discover his secrets. But soon Mercer learns far too much, and there’s trouble in paradise.
Ray Boas, bookseller on the green in Walpole, N.H., will be joining the book discussion to give his own insights on the book-selling business. He’ll also share some true-crime stories about book dealer David Holt.
Anyone may borrow a library copy of this book during regular library hours. Having a library card is not a prerequisite.
For more information, call 802-463-4270,or go online to http://rockinghamlibrary.org. Rockingham Library is located at 65 Westminster St.
‘Sickert vs. Sargent’
MIDDLEBURY – In “Sickert vs. Sargent,” art critic Waldemar Januszczak profiles Walter Sickert and John Singer Sargent, two giants of Edwardian painting who could not have been more different, at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Town Hall Theater, part of Great Art Wednesdays.
Pitting each artist against the other round for round, Januszczak takes apart each artist to discover who is the superior painter. Sickert lived in dingy Camden Town, consorted with thieves and prostitutes, and was suspected of being Jack the Ripper, whereas Sargent lived in Chelsea, hobnobbed with dukes and counts, and only painted the rich and famous. Between them, they summed up the schizophrenic character of their age, but who was the better artist?
Tickets are $13, $8 for students; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
Six new exhibits
BRATTLEBORO – Six new exhibits open at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) on Saturday, March 9. They include large paintings by a reclusive Vermont artist who has not exhibited publicly in nearly three decades, glass creatures based on children’s drawings, detailed narrative paintings, collaborative fiber art, an immersive mixed-media installation, and paintings documenting several generations of an African-American and Cape Verdean family on Cape Cod.
An opening reception and light brunch, free and open to all, will take place Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m. Many of the exhibiting artists are expected to attend. The exhibits will remain on view through June 16.
Sandy Sokoloff’s artwork was exhibited in New York and Boston from the 1970s through the early 1990s, at which point he withdrew from the art world to focus on painting. BMAC Chief Curator Mara Williams recently became the ninth viewer of Sokoloff’s new paintings, but on March 9, the public will have the opportunity to view his work. “Emanation” features large acrylic paintings, each approximately 9-feet wide, most of which are from the series “Sephirot (The Quabalistic Spheres)” and one of which is from “Archangels,” Sokoloff’s newest series of paintings.
“Glasstastic” is the latest iteration of BMAC’s biennial collaboration between New England glass artists and K-6 students. It features 20 glass sculptures based on kids’ drawings and descriptions of imaginary creatures, each one manifest in three-dimensional splendor by a different artist.
“Amy Bennett: Nuclear Family” is a series of narrative paintings based on intricate 3D models. “I built a diorama of a fictional rural landscape and gradually developed it into farmland and, ultimately, a town,” Bennett said.
“Connections,” featuring the work of fiber artists Jackie Abrams and Deidre Scherer, is the latest installment in BMAC’s occasional “Dialogue” series of collaborative exhibitions. Abrams is a fiber artist who builds colorful vessels from such materials as sand, silk fabrics, wire and recycled plastic bags. Scherer works primarily in thread on cloth. Abrams and Scherer have created richly textured structures that reflect the character gained by the human body as it ages.
Joey Morgan’s “Catch + Release (2) Précis” is an immersive environment that fills the museum’s Mary Sommer Room with mixed-media work and video embedded in sculptural elements. “The central feature of Joey Morgan’s immersive installation is a projected wall of fire,” Williams said.
“Joseph Diggs: Proud 2 Be American” consists of oil paintings that memorialize and celebrate several generations of the artist’s African-American and Cape Verdean family. Diggs was born in France as an Army brat; his father was in the military before settling down on the family’s property in Osterville, Massachusetts.
Admission is $8, $6 for seniors, $4 for students; call 802-257-0124, or go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org. BMAC is located in historic Union Station at the intersection of Main Street and Routes 119 and 142.
