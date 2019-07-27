Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
10,000 Maniacs
STRATTON – 10,000 Maniacs will perform at Stratton Mountain Resort, 5 Village Lodge Road, Stratton Mountain, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 (doors open at 5:30). The opening band (tbd) will perform at 6 p.m. This event is open to patrons of all ages.
Founded in 1981 in Jamestown, New York, 10,000 Maniacs is one of the most enduring bands from the early “alternative rock” movement, having released close to 20 albums, including 2015’s “Twice Told Tales” and 2016’s “Playing Favorites,” while consistently touring the U.S. and abroad. All told, the band has sold over 10 million albums, with eight Billboard Hot 100 singles, and has made countless appearances on national TV, including Saturday Night Live, The Late Show With David Letterman, and more. For more information visit www.maniacs.com.
Tickets are $30, $25 in advance (10 and younger free); call 802-297-4000, or go online to www.stratton.com.
Brillhart and Smith
BRANDON – Fiddler Jake Brillhart and singer-songwriter Alex Smith make a welcome return to Brandon Music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday Aug. 3. This duo has toured extensively for the past six years performing Brillhart’s Cape Breton-influenced fiddle tunes and Smith’s folk ballads. The result is a show that is both energetic and contemplative, one which has captivated audiences from Iowa to Maine.
“Smith exemplifies our cultural ideal of what a folk singer should be,” wrote Aarik Danielsen in the Columbia (Missouri) Tribune. Brillhart grew up in rural Vermont playing Cape Breton- and Scottish-style tunes on his grandfather’s fiddle; he now studies violin making with master maker Roman Barnas, teaches and tours with other groups.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
Catamount Crossing
FAIR HAVEN – Bluegrass is quite popular here in the Lakes Region. The Fair Haven concert committee will once again present Catamount Crossing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in the Fair Haven Park.
The band is made up of Bob Amos on banjo, guitar and vocals; Sarah Amos on vocals; Freeman Corey on fiddle; Bob Dick on bass; Gary Darling on mandolin and Steve Wright on guitar. The band performs original material, plus some new interpretations of bluegrass classics. This will be the band’s third visit to Fair Haven’s park.
These concerts are family friendly and free. This is the third of four free ice cream nights. In addition, hot dogs, popcorn, sodas and water are available for purchase. There are picnic tables in the park to enjoy dinner before the concerts. In addition, the Farmer’s Market is open 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday afternoons for those who would like to buy locally grown goods.
In case of inclement weather, call the concert line at 802-265-3010, ext. 301, to see if the concert needs to be moved to the First Congregational Church at the north end of the park.
Latin jazz
BENNINGTON – Bennington Arts Weekend is an annual celebration of the arts taking place on the first weekend in August. Anchor events include the Southern Vermont Craft Fair (Aug. 2-4) and the Southern Vermont Homebrew Festival (August 3). At 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, as a showcase event for the weekend, the Better Bennington Corporation and the Bennington Area Arts Council (BAAC) will present a free concert in the downtown Masonic Hall (504 Main St.) by Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra.
Formed October 1980 in Amsterdam, New York, this 12-piece award-winning ensemble plays hundreds of festivals, performing arts centers and events annually, offering their original blend of Afro-Caribbean rhythms such as salsa, merengue, cha-cha, bomba, plena and Latin jazz.
For more information, go online to www.benningtonareaartscouncil.org.
Malcolm Ewen memorial
WESTON – The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company will hold a memorial service for Malcolm Ewen at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Weston Playhouse, 12 Park St.
The company will bid a fond farewell to Ewen, who succumbed to complications caused by cancer on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the age of 64. He retired last year after 30 years leading the theater company with partners Tim Fort and Steve Stettler.
Fort and Stettler wrote, “Mal was our partner, our brother, and our soul mate for more than four decades. Although his career included Broadway and London’s National Theatre, he was never happier than when creating theatre with the Weston family, which he helped to nurture. His love of life and theater was the essence of the Weston experience and remains an example for all of us.”
The public is welcome to attend the celebration of his life. Seating is limited. Reservations are requested: call 802-824-5288.
Revitalizing modern landscapes
MIDDLEBURY – Patricia M. O’Donnell, preservation landscape architect and urban planner, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, will present a talk, “Revitalizing Modern Landscapes for Contemporary Life: Fletcher Steele, Louis I. Kahn, Simonds and Simonds.” The talk, presented by the Sheldon Museum, takes place in the conference room of the Middlebury Town Offices.
O’Donnell founded Heritage Landscapes LLC of Charlotte in 1987, and has completed over 500 diverse projects and garnered 89 professional awards. In her talk, O’Donnell will address Modernist landscape design employing three examples from office preservation projects: Camden Garden Amphitheatre at Camden, Maine by Fletcher Steele; Bath House and Day Camp, Princeton Community Center, Ewing Township, New Jersey, by Louis I. Kahn; and Mellon Square, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, by Simonds and Simonds.
Admission is $5 general public; for reservations (requested), call 802-388-2117. For information, go online to www.henrysheldonmuseum.org.
Karen Finley provokes
PUTNEY — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) and Next Stage Arts Project will present celebrated performance artist Karen Finley in a one-woman show, “Grabbing P***y / Parts Known,” at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Next Stage Arts Project.
In 1990, Finley and fellow performance artists Tim Miller, Holly Hughes and John Fleck gained national notoriety as the “NEA Four,” drawing the ire of then-Senator Jesse Helms and other conservative politicians for creating “indecent” art. Helms brandished a photograph of Finley, popularly known as “the chocolate-smeared woman,” on the Senate floor. Finley and the other three artists sued the NEA for withdrawing grants on the grounds of indecency. National Endowment for the Arts v. Finley went all the way to the Supreme Court.
Finley’s current show is based on her new book, “Grabbing P***y” (OR Books, 2018) and is presented in connection with the BMAC exhibit “Dona Ann McAdams: Performative Acts,” which features the “chocolate-smeared woman” photograph and images of other performance artists of the time. The performance will be followed by a Q&A with Finley, McAdams, and Obie- and Bessie-winning producer Lori E. Seid.
Finley has long provoked controversy and debate through her highly politicized and subversive depictions of human sexuality and her unique performative responses to oppression in culture and politics. In her show, Finley offers a breathless cascade of poetry and prose that lays bare the psychosexual obsessions that have burst to the surface of today’s American politics.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance; go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.