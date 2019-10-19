Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
First Annual FlingWESTON – Church on the Hill and Living Room Arts present The First Annual Fall Fling, an interactive cabaret experience hosted by Susan Haefner, with special guest Lisa Brigantino Monday, Oct. 21 at the Weston Community Church on the Hill, Lawrence Hill Road. Special guest Lisa Brigantino is a New York City-based multi-instrumentalist and composer and will be helping out with music direction and accompaniment.
Haefner has been entertaining Vermont and New Hampshire audiences for many years, and is a big fan of cabarets, both as a performer and a director. “There is nothing quite like getting a group of folks together to laugh, sing, and get goofy. I can’t think of a better way to spend a Monday,” says Haefner.
The day will begin with a cabaret master class from 3 to 5 p.m. Then there is a wine and cheese reception at 5:30, and finally, show time at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome.
There are two ways to participate: You can attend both the master class and show (class participants will be invited to perform part or all of what they worked on in class) for $15, or you can just come for the reception and show for $10. Have some wine and cheese, and then watch your friends ham it up!
Space is limited; to reserve a spot in class or a seat to the show, email livingroomartsvt@gmail.com.
Piandia Indo-jazzBRANDON – Brandon Music will offer the opportunity to experience “a magical musical tour” when traditional classical Indian music becomes fused with contemporary jazz by two highly acclaimed musicians performing together as Piandia at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Boston-based Berklee College of Music professors and old friends John Funkhouser on piano and Jerry Leake on tabla come together to perform ragas from North India. Ragas consist of at least five notes, and each raga provides the musician with a musical framework within which to improvise, an area in which Funkhouser and Leake excel.
As Funkhouser explains, “Musically, we start with a seed and attempt to grow a tree. We take our time and let the music gradually evolve and build, riding the wave from a peaceful meditation to a vibrant rhythmic crest merging back into the sea.”
Funkhouser is one of the leading jazz pianists of today, performing with many groups as well as his own regular jazz trio and quartet, and has appeared at major venues worldwide. He also performs regularly at Brandon Music with his jazz trio. Leake leads the world-rock fusion band Cubist and is a co-founder of the Indo-jazz band Natraj.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
Asylum Seekers benefitWEST BRATTLEBORO – The duo Emma’s Revolution will present a concert to benefit the Community Asylum Seekers Project at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church. CASP is currently hosting 14 asylum seekers from Mexico, Cuba and Honduras who are awaiting their court dates.
Emma’s Revolution is the dynamic, award-winning activist duo of Pat Humphries and Sandy O, whose songs have been sung for the Dalai Lama, covered by Holly Near and praised by Pete Seeger. The performance will include tributes to Seeger, a friend and mentor to the duo.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance (no one turned away for lack of funds); call 802-490-2052, or go online to https://tinyurl.com/CASP-benefit. All Souls (also known as West Village Meetinghouse) is located at 29 South St.
Fine art glassBELLOWS FALLS – Canal Street Art Gallery presents “A World Suspended In Color,” the gallery’s second annual fine art glass showcase, on view through Nov. 9.
The exhibit is a unique opportunity to experience in one place a collection of glass art from some of the region’s many nationally renowned, awarded and multi-talented glass artists. This year’s show includes members of both the Vermont Glass Guild and the League of N.H. Craftsmen, including Clare Adams, Damon Bennett, Robert Burch, Robert DuGrenier, Nicholas Kekic, Jordana Korsen, Chris Sherwin and Aaron Slater.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; call 802-289-0104, or go online to http://canalstreetartgallery.com. The gallery is located at 23 Canal St.
Ukulele HarvestPUTNEY – After two successful years, the Vermont Ukulele Harvest is back for another weekend filled with ukulele fun — including two concerts, a full day of workshops, jam sessions and an open mic.
The third Vermont Ukulele Harvest is scheduled Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26, at Next Stage Arts. Performers include Jim and Liz Beloff, Stu Fuchs, Ben Carr, Amy Conley, Ron Kelley, and Veronica Stevens.
Jim and Liz Beloff perform together regularly throughout the USA, playing their family-made Fluke, Flea and Firefly ukuleles. Carr is one of the driving forces behind the formation of the Vermont Ukulele Harvest, and can be found performing throughout southern Vermont as a solo act, with his band The Ben Carr Music Project, and as a sideman in both the blues group Sunny Lowdown Band and the Cajun/creole group Bayou X.
Fuchs is a Grammy-nominated multi instrumentalist, recording artist, sound healer, and an innovative and compassionate teacher. Kelley is a saxophonist who discovered the joys of ukulele about ten years ago and now includes it in performances with his band, Ron Kelley and the Hot Noodles. Stevens is a musician, singer, actor and dancer.
For a full schedule of events, workshop offerings and registration, go online to www.vermontukuleleharvest.com.
‘The Devil’s Cabinet’MIDDLEBURY – At 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, the Sheldon Museum presents “The Devil’s Cabinet: The Eddy Family of Spirit Mediums,” a talk by Jason Smiley.
The presentation is about the Eddy family of Chittenden. During the mid to late 1800s, they became world-renowned as spirit mediums with the alleged ability of generating full-bodied spirit manifestations or “materializations” of the departed. People traveled from all over the world to Chittenden to witness these phenomena for themselves. Some came with the hope of seeing and speaking to their own departed family members. Others came as skeptics, hoping to debunk the family’s alleged powers as “humbug.” The family and the story have ties to P.T. Barnum, Mark Twain, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Harry Houdini, Queen Victoria and President Lincoln.
Admission is free with museum admission ($5, $4.50 for seniors, $3 ages 6-18); reservations recommended; call 802-388-2117, or go online to www.henrysheldonmuseum.org.
