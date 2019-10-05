Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Indigo Girls
STRATTON – The Indigo Girls perform at Stratton Mountain Resort at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, with openers Lauren Davidson and Lucy Wainwright Roche.
And, after an over three-decade career, the duo has released a career first — an album recorded live with an orchestra. “Indigo Girls Live with the University of Colorado Symphony Orchestra is available as a two-CD set and three-LP package through Rounder Records. Recorded in front of a sold-out audience in Boulder, and mixed by Grammy-winner Trina Shoemaker (Sheryl Crow, Emmylou Harris), the record showcases the Indigo Girls at their finest.
Amy Ray and Emily Saliers’ voices are both powerful and delicate here, their intertwined harmonies riding on the crest of an emotional tidal wave created by Sean O’Loughlin and Stephen Barber’s (the Decemberists, John Legend and Rosanne Cash) arrangements.
Spanning material from throughout their over three-decade career, the 22-song set features a mix of reimagined classics, unexpected deep cuts, and tracks from Indigo Girls’ latest studio album, One Lost Day. The energy in the room that night was infectious, with the crowd joining in for a massive sing-along on their iconic song “Closer to Fine.” There’s an unmistakable sense of community and inclusion on the album, in part because that’s a hallmark of every Indigo Girls show.
Tickets are $30, $25 in advance; go online to www.stratton.com. The resort is located at 5 Village Lodge Road.
‘Platform VT!’
POULTNEY – Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill will present “Platform VT!” an art, fashion, live media performance 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main St. Proceeds benefit SVA’s renovation and preservation work of the historic church building.
An evening of inspiring multimedia art programming celebrates place and community. Featured events include live music and dance performances, an opening reception for the International Collage Exchange and “Vermont Feministé Exhibits,” a fashion show and locally made refreshments.
The evening features performances by George’s Back Pocket, Devin Balcacer and Vital Spark North. Exhibiting in the SVA galleries are 76 collage artists from around the world joined by Vermont artists Nina DuBois, Heidi Smith, Jane Davies, Athena Tasiopolis and Erika Schmidt. The fashion show features design collections: “Cosmic Dance” by Jen Usher, “We Were Wildlife” by Chikako and “Imaginary Friends” by Saffron. The multimedia art events happen throughout the evening, and local beer and comfort foods are included with ticket.
Tickets are $20, $18 in advance; call 802-325-2603, or go online to www.stonevalleyarts.org.
Theater auditions
DORSET – The Dorset Players is holding auditions for its holiday production of “A Christmas Carol” 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 7 and 8. Callbacks, if necessary, will be held 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Performance dates are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14, and 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15, at Dorset Playhouse.
The director is looking for 15-20 adult actors (ages 18-80) and five or six young actors (ages 8-teens) for an ensemble cast to play multiple roles. Families are encouraged to audition.
Although the Players’ adaptation is a non-musical version of the classic Christmas story by Charles Dickens, cast members will be singing Christmas carols throughout the show. Auditions will include singing, movement-choreography, and readings from the script. It is highly recommended auditioners be familiar with the storyline and characters of “A Christmas Carol.”
For more information, call 802-867-5570, or go online to http://dorsetplayers.org.
Heath Quartet
MIDDLEBURY – Known for “passionate performances that combine technical accomplishment with interpretative flair” (The Strad magazine), the acclaimed Heath Quartet returns to Middlebury College at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 11, to help celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birth year, at the Mahaney Arts Center’s Robison Hall. The ensemble will present Beethoven’s entire string quartet cycle over six concerts this season, bookending three weeklong residencies with the campus and community.
The Oct. 5 concert will launch the cycle with Quartet No. 1 in F major, Op. 18, No. 1; the “Serioso” Quartet, Op. 95; and Quartet No. 13 in B-flat major, Op. 130. Professor of Music Larry Hamberlin will offer an informative pre-concert lecture at 6:15.
The Oct. 11 concert will feature Quartet No. 2 in G major, op. 18, No. 2; the second “Razumovsky” Quartet, Op. 59, No. 2; and Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132. (The other four concerts in the cycle will follow on Jan. 11 and 17, and May 2 and 8.)
In addition to their public performances, the Heath Quartet will participate in a full week of master classes and coaching sessions with students of all ages, visiting classes in music and neuroscience, and continuing their partnership with the Middlebury Community Music Center.
Reserved seating tickets are $22, $10 for youth; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go online to www.middlebury.edu/arts. The Mahaney Center is located at 72 Porter Field Road, just off Route 30 south/S. Main Street.
The Umoya Trio
BRANDON – Brandon Music takes pride in showcasing and supporting new talent. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Brandon Music welcomes The Umoya Trio for its debut performance of classical recorder music. The trio will share a selection of music spanning over 400 years, with pieces from the High Baroque (C.P.E. Bach), Classical (Beethoven), and Modern periods (S. Sieg).
The Umoya Trio is the name of a group with an unlikely origin story: a multi-generational ensemble hailing from three different countries, connected by their love of recorder music and the gratification of experiencing the energy it brings with it. The word umoya (Xhosa for wind) is a nod to the energy of the wind: of fierce siroccos, turbulent gales, swirling mistrals and gentle cool breezes, and of course, the energy from their wind-powered instruments. This Boston-based group (Kaleem Ahmid, Chantal Holy and Anna Laufenberg) is as adept with its Baroque and Renaissance repertoire as it is with its modern and (unusually for their instruments) Classical-period works.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
Four Shillings Short
BELMONT – Mount Holly Town Library will present a Celtic and world-music concert with Four Shillings Short, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
The Celtic/folk/world-music duo of Aodh Og O’Tuama from Cork, Ireland and Christy Martin from California, perform traditional and original music from the Celtic lands, Medieval and Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on a fantastic array of instruments (over 30). “Their music is a global potpourri,” reported the New Times in Miami.
Admission is by donation; call 802-259-3707, or go online to https://mounthollytownlibrary.wordpress.com. The Mount Holly Library is located at 26 Maple Hill Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.