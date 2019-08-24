Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Gypsy Reel
BRANDON – Gypsy Reel returns to play high-energy stirring music rooted in Celtic traditions at Brandon Music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Always a firm favorite at Brandon Music, this very popular group is known for creating major “electricity” when it performs live.
Gypsy Reel has been perfecting their eclectic blend of Celtic and original music for over 20 years. A Celtic band that rocks, Gypsy Reel has “bags of originality” (Andy Cheyne, Folk Roots), and according to The Message in Chester is “the hottest acoustic band around.”
Gypsy Reel is returning for its fifth show at Brandon Music, which just highlights its popularity with Brandon audiences. The band in turn values the venue and acoustics so much that it recorded one of its live shows at Brandon Music that culminated in the recent CD “Gypsy Reel Live 2017.”
Gypsy Reel’s lineup includes banjoist, guitarist and vocalist Claudine Langille, formerly of Touchstone, the Irish-American fusion band that won critical acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic; Graham Parker, eclectic fiddler; Camille Parker, mandolin, bodhran and vocals; Reagh Greenleaf, formerly with the famous Clancys, on bodhran and vocals; and the young Silas Hamilton on standup bass and guitar.
Higher Ground Music says, “Gypsy Reel have been perfecting their eclectic blend of Celtic and original music for over 20 years all over the world. … Don’t miss this chance to hear these great entertainers!”
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
Organ and hymns
FAIR HAVEN – At 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, an Organ Recital and Hymn Sing will be presented at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 146 N. Main St. The recital will feature organists Timothy E. Smith, Walden Moore and June Hale.
Smith is the builder of the new Smith & Gilbert pipe organ, installed at St. Luke’s in the spring of 2018 and dedicated in August, a year ago, by the same three organists. Included in the evening’s events will be a hymn sing led by Smith and Moore, who will offer hymns associated with various seasons of the church year. Everyone is invited.
Admission is free; call 802-537-2198.
‘Art of Fire’
BRANDON – As the weather starts to cool, the Brandon Artists Guild is getting all fired up. This fall, the gallery continues its Earth-themed 20th anniversary celebration with a new exhibit, “The Art of Fire,” Aug. 30-Nov. 5. The public is invited to the free opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
The all-member all-media show features pieces linked by the common theme of fire, and includes ceramics, collage, watercolor, oil, photography, glass and more.
“Some of these pieces, in glass, ceramics and metalwork, are born in fire,” says watercolorist Joan Drew, “but regardless of our medium, we’re all excited about picking up the thematic torch and running with it.”
“The Art of Fire” is the fourth and final exhibit in a series of themed shows honoring the planet. This 20th-anniversary year for the BAG is also the Chinese Year of the Pig, which recognizes nature’s elements, Earth, Wood, Water and Fire. The Brandon Artists Guild is an artist-run gallery with approximately 40 exhibiting artists and additional supporting members.
For information, call 802 247-4956, or go online to www.brandonartistsguild.org. The BAG is located at at 7 Center St.
Ninja Monkey
BELLOWS FALLS – Ninja Monkey are the longstanding southern Vermont champs of original rootsy rock and funky blues. Local heroes Ezra Veitch, Josh Maiocco, Michael Lenox, Garth Tichy and John Janiszyn will be playing an all-Monkey, all-ages, everybody-dance show at 7 p.m. (door at 6 p.m.) Saturday, Aug. 24 at Stage 33 Live.
Ninja Monkey has been around for more than 10 years and has hit its stride with its unique balance of both tight and loose, blending quality musicianship and high-spirited fun. It’s somehow meaningful that they almost called themselves “Frikin’ Chicken and the Plastic Quesadilla Band.”
This won’t be a listening-room event; this will be loud good-time southern Vermont rock. The floor will be open for dancing. The performance will be recorded and filmed.
Admission is by donation ($5 suggested; all-ages); go online to http://stage33live.com. Stage 33 Live at is located at 33 Bridge St.
Landscapes/architecture
MIDDLEBURY – Peter Vanderwarker, a professional landscape and cityscape photographer headquartered in Boston, will present a talk titled “When Do Natural Landscapes Evoke Architectural Forms?” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, sponsored by the Henry Sheldon Museum.
Vanderwarker will discuss the profession of and his approach to landscape photography, as well as his career. His photographs of the Currier Farm in Danby are included in the Dan Kiley exhibit on view through Sept. 1. They will be discussed, along with images from his award-winning career.
Vanderwarker’s photographs and the changing face of Boston have been inextricably entwined for nearly four decades. As the chronicler of Boston’s “Big Dig” Central Artery Project on a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, and coauthor of two books of Boston architecture, “Boston Then and Now” and “Cityscapes of Boston,” his photos echo Boston’s past and promise to resonate far into its future, too. Peter refers to the NEA grant as “possibly the best ever use of federal tax dollars.”
Admission is is $5; call 802-388-2117; call 802-388-2117, or go online to www.henrysheldonmuseum.org.
Singers invited
BRATTLEBORO – Interested in learning what the Brattleboro Concert Choir is all about? Commitment free?
Individuals are invited to sing with the group at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Brattleboro Music Center. Also at the rehearsal the choir will be introducing its fall concert music, including works by Arvo Pärt and Ola Gjeilo.
The Brattleboro Concert Choir — open to all singers, of every voice part and gender, by audition — is the BMC’s oldest performing ensemble. It performs an exciting and challenging repertoire, ranging from classic choral masterpieces to rarely heard and newly commissioned works.
The choir’s far-ranging and adventurous programming involves innovative collaborations and presentations, and presents dynamic concerts to packed audiences twice yearly. Under the direction of Music Director Jonathan Harvey, the choir is committed to a high level of musical excellence and emotional connection.
For more information, call the Brattleboro Music Center, 802-257-4523
