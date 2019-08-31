Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Juno OrchestraBRATTLWBORO – Juno Orchestra enters its third season with an exploration titled “Family Connections” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Brattleboro Music Center. Along with works from well-known musical households, like Bach and Mozart, Juno will also introduce a newly commissioned work by local composer Stan Charkey. “J/J” for cello and string orchestra, which features Stan’s son, soloist Jacob Charkey.
“I wanted to write a piece for Jake that connects to his experiences in both the Western and Indian traditions. It’s called J/J for Jake and Juno,” Stan Charkey, who taught at Marlboro College for many years, said.
Jacob Charkey got his earliest musical training in Brattleboro starting with the violin for a year. He studied cello under Zon Eastes, Paul Cohen, Leopold Teraspulsky, and finally with Norman Fischer at the Shepherd School of music at Rice University in Houston. Seeking to broaden his musical skills and vocabulary after conservatory training, he took an interest in Hindustani music.
Juno will likewise visit the Mozart family by way of a work from 16-year-old Wolfgang Amadeus, his Divertimento in F major, K. 138. There is evidence that young Wolfgang penned three works (Juno performs the third of the set) as his first “publishable” string quartets, but his exacting father selected the moniker Divertimenti instead.
Edward Elgar, English composer, composed the Serenade while in his mid-30s. Its intimacy and brevity are positively charming, while its depth and directness characterize the more mature Elgar. Continuing with Juno’s exploration of the middle Haydn symphonies (those composed about the same times as the American Revolution), Juno will feature Symphony No. 46 in B major.
Tickets are $10-$40; call 802-257-4523, or go online to https://bmcvt.org. For more information, visit www.junoorchestra.org.
Free Jazz CaféPOULTNEY – Presenting Friday Night Jazz Café, at 7 p.m. Sept. 6, at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill will be Gary Schmidt on piano, Harry Drum on tenor sax, Dan Notto playing guitar and Don DiChiara singing. This quartet will perform jazz standards in a relaxed cafe style setting. In addition to wonderful music, a table of Tapas is offered to complement the evening. This is a great way to enjoy a relaxed evening of food, music and a chance to get up and dance. BYOB and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available at no charge for the evening of “Jazz and Nosh.”
Admission is free: call 802-325-2603, or go online to www.stonevalleyarts.org.
‘Art of Transformation’SPRINGFIELD – The Great Hall will open its newest exhibition, “Alchemy — Metal, Mystery and Magic — The Art of Transformation, at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at 5:30 p.m. The public opening will feature a catered reception for the artists with festive fare.
The show’s intention is to fire up the imagination by displaying whimsical, powerful and haunting sculptures and paintings featuring the alchemy of turning metal into art. The eight artists in the exhibition wow us with their imagination and skill, says Nina Jamison, director of exhibitions.
Featured artists are are: Jeanne Carbonetti, Chester; Sabrina Fadial, Barre; Alexandra Heller, Morrisville; Peter Heller (deceased); Pat Musick, Manchester; Dan O’Donnell, Springfield; Gerald Stoner, Underhill; an Johnny Swing, Brookline.
“Alchemy in art is the attempt to both imitate and transform the familiar,” says Jamison.
Hours are: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; call 802-258-3992. The Great Hall is located in the Springfield Health Center at 100 River St.
‘After the Revolution’MIDDLEBURY – Middlebury Actors Workshop’s Cutting Edge staged reading series is back with Amy Herzog’s smart, engrossing “After the Revolution” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Vermont Coffee Company Theater. Refreshments and a talkback follow the performance.
The play is a portrait of an American family in an intergenerational tailspin, forced to reconcile a thorny and delicate legacy. The brilliant Emma Joseph proudly carries the torch of her family’s Marxist tradition, devoting her life to the memory of her blacklisted grandfather. But when history reveals a shocking truth about the man himself, the entire family is forced to confront questions of honesty and allegiance they thought had been resolved.
If you have not yet tried it why not experience the “cutting edge” of contemporary theatre with a play that refuses to grant the audience easy answers? The cast includes Jordan Gullikson, Cael Barkman, Dana Yeaton, Molly Walsh, Gary Smith, Mary Adams Smith, Haley Rice and Robert Martin. Frankie Dunleavy will read stage directions and Rebecca Strum Directs.
Admission is by donation ($10 suggested); go online to www.middleburyactors.org. Vermont Coffee Company Theater is located at 1197 Exchange St.
Dorset Barbecue QuartetPOULTNEY – Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill presents The Dorset Barbecue Quartet, performing barbershop harmonies and more recent songs including hits from the Beatles, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1.
The Dorset Barbecue Quartet formed in January 2015 in response to a challenge to help raise money for a toilet to be installed in the Congregational Church in Peru. The quartet is: Richard Grip (lead), David Chandler (tenor), Henry Chandler (baritone) and Roger Squire (bass).
For more tickets or information, call 802-325-2603, or go online to www.stonevalleyarts.org.
Lighting director?DORSET – The Dorset Players are looking for someone with stage lighting experience who can light our season’s shows and other venues that will be added. Work includes, designing, hanging, focusing, gels and programming the productions. A rep plot is in place at the start of the season. Volunteers are available to run the shows. Introduction to existing lighting system and additional help is available.
If interested, call 802-867-5570.
‘Faces & Places’SOUTH POMFRET – “Faces & Places,” opening 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at ArtisTree Gallery, will hold up a mirror to many of those who walk through the gallery doors as the subject of all of the works in this unique show are the community members of Pomfret and Woodstock, along with landmarks from the locales they call home. The exhibit runs through Sept. 28.
Pomfret artist Samuel Neustadt, who will be in attendance, has spent much of the past year rendering portraits of dozens of community members. He expanded his focus to local barns, municipal buildings and vistas familiar to all who pass through these valleys on a regular basis. Approaching friends and acquaintances, Neustadt would coax a natural pose and attitude for his camera.
The resulting photographs would be source material for his free hand renderings using his iPad and stylus, creating a digital painting of his subject, some of which may have up to 400 layers. A stop motion video of a digital painting being created will be included in the exhibit.
“A few years ago, after seeing a series of lectures by artist David Hockney, I was introduced to electronic painting. It was an exciting new art form for me. Although I had many years of digital delineation in architecture I became intrigued by the idea of drawing and painting in this new medium,” Neustadt said.
Hours are: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 802-457-3500, or go online to https://artistreevt.org. The ArtisTree Gallery is located at 2095 Pomfret Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.