‘Dream team’
MIDDLEBURY – The Middlebury Performing Arts Series will present the art song “dream team” (New York Times) of British tenor Mark Padmore and compatriot pianist Paul Lewis at 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 18. Although Lewis is a Middlebury audience favorite, this concert will be the first time the two musicians share the Robison Hall stage at the Mahaney Arts Center. Their concert program will showcase German lieder by Brahms, Mahler and Schumann.
PAS Director Allison Coyne Carroll first heard the pair perform together at a music festival in 2011. “What transpired that evening was one of the most magical performances I’ve ever attended. Padmore kept us rapt in our seats … his voice at times icy, haunting and longing. Lewis, for his part, was also stunning.”
Born in London and awarded an honors degree in music from King’s College, Cambridge in 1982, Padmore has established an international career in opera, concert and recital. He was voted 2016 Vocalist of the Year by Musical America, and was awarded an honorary doctorate by Kent University in 2014. He is artistic director of the St. Endellion Summer Music Festival in Cornwall, England.
Lewis is internationally regarded as one of the leading musicians of his generation. His numerous awards have included the Royal Philharmonic Society’s Instrumentalist of the Year, two Edison awards, three Gramophone awards, the Diapason D’or de l’Annee, the Premio Internazionale Accademia Musicale Chigiana, and the South Bank Show Classical Music award.
Tickets are $30, $10 for youth; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go online to www.middlebury.edu/arts. The Mahaney Center is located on the campus of Middlebury College, at 72 Porter Field Road, just off Route 30 South/S. Main Street.
The Gusakovs
BRANDON – The Last Train to Zinkov — David and Nathan Gusakov, father and son — plays original songs and old tunes about the beauty and peace of home, of delight and sadness, and the wild human emotions inherent in living and dying. Featuring clawhammer banjo, wicked fiddling and family harmonies, the Gusakovs are creating some unique and compelling folk music.
The Gusakovs have been gaining recognition as they expand their performance reach throughout New England. Heidi Fram at Byfield Community Arts said, “Last Train to Zinkov fills your soul with heartfelt melodies that linger long ... This is truly what folk music is supposed to be, reminding you that good people and good music can change your life.”
At Brandon Music, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, the duo will perform songs from its latest album “Regenerations” and several new tunes recently added to their repertoire, including a dynamic opening number, “Chosen Kale Mazeltov,” a rousing wedding song that will start the night off right.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25, reservations required); call 802-247-4295, or e-mail info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road.
Dan and Faith
BELLOWS FALLS – Multi-instrumental folk duo Dan and Faith will give an intimate Stage 33 Live performance at 33 Bridge St. at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in advance of touring the midwest and south. Their approach conjures the urban coffeehouse folk scene of the ’60s and ’70s — progressive, thoughtful, friendly. Dreams and everyday life inspire their original songs.
Short slots with a casual open-mic vibe are available for local performers and presenters starting at 6 p.m. for original music or spoken word. Must be FCC-safe (i.e., rated PG). Original works only, no covers. Reserve stage time by emailing stage33@stage33live.com or voicemail/text 802-289-0148. Slots are limited.
Admission is by donation ($5 suggested minimum); go online to www.stage33live.com. Seating capacity is 40, plus standing room.
‘Forgive Me?’
MIDDLEBURY – The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival will present the drama “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, as its featured January film for the MNFF 2018-19 Winter-Spring Screening Series at Town Hall Theater. Expanding to seven films from six, MNFF will offer one distinctive feature every month, concluding in May. The Series retains its exclusive focus on prominent work by first- and second-time filmmakers.
“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” stars Melissa McCarthy as Lee Israel, in this true story of the best-selling celebrity biographer who made her living in the 1970s and ‘80s profiling women like Katharine Hepburn, Tallulah Bankhead, Estee Lauder and journalist Dorothy Kilgallen. When Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception and forgery on a grand scale.
Adapted gracefully by director Marielle Heller from Israel’s memoir “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” the film showcases McCarthy’s nuanced and powerful performance with outstanding support from Richard E. Grant.
Tickets are $13; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
‘Sung With Words’
BRATTLEBORO – The Vermont Jazz Center welcomes Helen Sung and celebrates her Chamber Music America-sponsored project, “Sung With Words” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Vermont Jazz Center. This is a collaboration between Sung and California Poet Laureate (December 2015-October 2018) Dana Gioia.
The pianist-composer will present a new body of work that embodies the alliance of poetry and jazz and then takes it to new places. The performers in the octet are Sung (piano and composition), Jason Palmer (trumpet), John Ellis (woodwinds), Christie Dashiell and Alina Engibaryan (vocals), David Wong (bass), Kush Abadey (drums) and Samuel Torres (percussion).
Tickets are $20, $15 for students; call 802-254-9088, ext. 1, or go online to www.vtjazz.org.
Jobz and Jessica Rabbit
BELLOWS FALLS – In partnership with Windsor-based musicians’ collective What Doth Life, it’s loud fun crunchytime at Stage 33 Live when The Jobz and Jessica Rabbit Syndrome come to record and film concert sets starting around 6:30 p.m. and going to around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20.
Jessica Rabbit Syndrome wraps you in a freaky glitter blanket of Glamour Trash Witchcore attitude. The Jobz are nuts, and have been around long enough to have an abandoned Myspace page.
Admission is free (donations welcome); go online to www.stage33live.com. Seating capacity is 40, but don’t sit; all ages.
‘Oklahoma!’ auditions
DORSET – Auditions for the Dorset Players production of the classic musical “Oklahoma!” will be held 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 15 and 16, at the Dorset Playhouse.
Suzi Dorgeloh, director and producer; Tom Salmon, music director; and Kelly Gaiotti, choreographer, will be looking for an ensemble cast including three principal women and four principal men, a large chorus, and four to six girls and boys, age 13 and older, all of whom will be singing and dancing throughout the show.
You may bring sheet music or digital accompaniment of a song that showcases your voice, however, Salmon will be happy to select a song from the show for you to sing. Bring sneakers or comfortable shoes as Gaiotti will instruct small groups in some movement and choreography. You will also read selected scenes from the show.
For more information, call 802-867-5570, or go online to www.dorsetplayers.org.
New England poets
BELLOWS FALLS – Village Square Booksellers welcomes New England poets Jon Andersen, author of “Augur,” and Ross Thurber, author of “Pioneer Species” for a reading at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 at 1 p.m., followed by open-mic poetry led by the River Voices.
Andersen’s most recent collection of poems, “Augur” (Red Dragonfly Press, 2018), was the recipient of the 2017 David Martinson-Meadowhawk Prize. He and his wife, fellow writer and educator Denise Abercrombie, live in Storrs, Connecticut, and have two sons, Kit and Miles.
Thurber is a farmer and poet living and working on his family farm in Brattleboro. His first book-length collection, “Pioneer Species,” was published by Green Writers Press in April 2018.
For information, call 802-463-9404, or go online to www.villagesquarebooks.com. Village Square Booksellers is located at 32 Square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.