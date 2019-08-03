Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Music for James P. Blair
MIDDLEBURY – At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Concert Hall, Middlebury college music faculty Diana and Emory Fanning, and Dieuwke Davydov, will be joined by Grammy-nominated flutist Karen Kevra of Cornwall for a free concert celebrating the closing of James P. Blair’s “Being There” photography exhibit at the Middlebury College Museum of Art.
The 45-minute concert of music inspired by images will include works for flute, cello and piano by J.S. Bach, Debussy, Brahms and Chopin. It will feature Charles Koechlin’s 14 Pieces for Flute and Piano, which will be performed against a backdrop of projected photos from Blair’s collection. Blair will be honored at the performance.
Admission is free; go online to http://museum.middlebury.edu. The Museum of Art will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 6:30 to 7 p.m. prior to the concert.
Bill Scorzari in concert
BRANDON – At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Brandon Music will present New York singer-songwriter Bill Scorzari. No Depression says of him, “Bill Scorzari is a force. His songwriting is stellar, his picking above par and his voice fits his songs perfectly.”
Scorzari began his professional life as a New York lawyer and later, after the death of his father, a preeminent New York trial attorney, he made the decision to follow his inner voice and become a full-time musician. Today, Scorzari’s sound is recognized as gritty, lived-in, raw and sad. Since 2014 Scorzari has recorded three albums.
In 2019, Scorzari recorded his third full-length album of all original music. The album, titled “Now I’m Free,” produced by Neilson Hubbard, was recorded at Skinny Elephant Recording in Inglewood, Tennessee, and includes performances by Erin Rae, Will Kimbrough, Eamon McLoughlin, Michael Rinne and more.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
Making graphic novels
MIDDLEBURY – The Jackson Gallery at Town Hall Theater presents “Before Houdini: The Making of a Graphic Novel” Aug. 9-Sept. 22. The opening reception will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
Jeremy Holt is a Vermont-based author who tells stories of complex characters wrapped in the themes of his multi-faceted personal experience through the genre of the graphic novel. He collaborates with illustrator John Lucas to produce dynamic pages that move the story forward with just a few words of dialogue for dramatic effect. This exhibit will showcase the creative process behind how a comic book page gets made.
Six images will be on display that illustrate the stages of development. Original art will also be on display and available for sale. Holt will be present for a signing of his just-released graphic novel “Before Houdini” during the opening reception.
Holt describes the story concept of “Before Houdini”: In London, 1888 “a shadowy killer of unnatural law stalks the streets of London, his appetite for blood unleashed upon the city’s lower classes. To defeat him, MI6 turns to its most top-secret team: four teenage agents with extraordinary abilities — including a young American immigrant with a talent for escapism …”
Hours are: noon to 5 p.m., and one hour before events; call 802-388-1436, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
Blue Jay Way
FAIR HAVEN – Last year Blue Jay Way packed the Fair Haven Park. The band, which will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, began in the early 1970s when Dave Sabatino and Tim Brown began to perform locally at the Checkmate in Castleton. Over the years the band has expanded, with local musicians coming and going, but they have assembled a solid core in the past few years. This band plays a variety of songs from the ‘60s to now. Feel free to put on your dancing shoes and join us for an evening of great entertainment.
In case of inclement weather, call the concert line at 802-265-3010, ext. 301, to see if the concert needs to be moved to the First Congregational Church at the north end of the park.
Mad Hatter Tea Party
MIDDLEBURY – From 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, celebrate summer with your child and enjoy the beauty of the Sheldon Museum’s garden at a Mad Hatter Tea Party and Hat Workshop.
Join artist Dawn Wagner for a fun-filled afternoon of extraordinary paper hat making. Children will create up-cycled masterpieces perfect to wear to the Mad Hatter Tea Party that afternoon. Tea will be served in the garden, weather permitting. Wagner, who currently resides in Vergennes, left Addison County to pursue a career in theatre stagecraft in New York City. She worked on Broadway and New York City for several years before returning to Addison County.
Appropriate for age 5 and up accompanied by an adult, all necessary materials will be provided.
The fee is $10 per child (space is limited); reserve by calling 802-388-2117.
Artist Barbara Takenaga
BRATTLEBORO – Artist Barbara Takenaga, whose installation, “Looking at Blue,” is currently on view at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC), will discuss her work at BMAC at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. BMAC Chief Curator Mara Williams will moderate the free talk, which will be followed by a Q&A.
“Looking at Blue” was created specifically for the Museum’s Mary Sommer Room. The installation’s central feature consists of large swaths of digitally printed wallpaper with hand-painted additions. Takenaga begins her paintings with faux abstract-expressionist backgrounds of poured and dripped paint, then uses a labor-intensive approach of applying dots, tracings, outlining and painting around splashes. The artist describes her work as both abstract and narrative.
“There is a meditative aspect to this process, as well as unexpected shifts of image as concentric lines morph and change,” Takenaga said. “While the finished painting is primary, this process of play and control is particularly important to me.”
For more information, call 802-257-0124, or go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org.
Theater auditions
DORSET – Auditions for the Dorset Players’ fall show, “Gaslight/Angel Street” by Patrick Hamilton, will be held at the Dorset Church at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 6 and 7.
This classic thriller tells the story of the Manninghams in 19th-century London. All appears to be the essence of Victorian tranquility, yet Mr. Manningham is slowly driving his devoted wife, Bella, to the brink of insanity with an insinuating kindness that masks more sinister motives.
Director Janet Groom will be casting: Mr. Manningham (age 40-50), Mrs. Manningham (30s), Elizabeth the housekeeper (age 40-50) Nancy the maid (20s), and Inspector Roughy (age 40-50). Performances are Oct. 4-6 and 11-13 at the Dorset Playhouse.
Those interested in borrowing a copy of the script or needing further information, call Leslie at 802-867-5570. Anyone interested in the production side of the show including set building, lighting, managing the café and house managing should call the producer, Lynne Worth, at 802-375-5717.
