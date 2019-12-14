Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Stowell & Hobbs jazzBELLOWS FALLS – Black Sheep Radio (WOOL-FM, the Bellows Falls community radio station) welcomes back guitar duo John Stowell & Draa Hobbs for a return engagement of world-class jazz at Stage 33 Live at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. There will also be a musician’s master class on improvisation preceding.
Stowell, based on the West Coast, is influenced as much by pianists and horn players as by guitar players, and his original take on harmony, chords and improvisation sets him apart. He tours, records and teaches internationally, and has been a contributing columnist for Downbeat, Guitar Player, Soundcheck (Germany), Guitar Club (Italy) and other influential publications.
Hobbs grew up in Chicago and has made his home in Southern Vermont. He studied with the legendary Jimmy Raney, Attila Zoller, Gene Bertoncini and Peter Lietch, performing in NYC, Burlington, Maine and points in-between with notable musicians including Don Friedman, Ron McClure, Eliot Zigmund and Vic Juris.
Preceding the concert at 2 p.m. there will be an intimate master class for guitarists and other string players addressing melodic and harmonic minor modes, triads, voicings, comping and other techniques to further develop improvisational skills. Limited to not more than 10 students; advance registration is recommended. The $30 fee includes concert admission.
Admission is $15, $12 in advance (reserving seat up front); go online to http://stage33live.com.
Swing NoireBRANDON – The local group Swing Noire, another firm favorite with Brandon Music audiences and who played this year’s first concert (now almost a tradition) at the Barn in January 2019, will close the year with its inimitable Gypsy jazz style at 7:30 p.m. Saturday Dec. 21.
Over the last decade, Swing Noire has become Vermont’s favorite Gypsy jazz ensemble. Some call it Gypsy jazz, some hot swing; in either case, it is acoustic jazz in the spirit of Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli. Violinist David Gusakov (Last Train to Zinkov, Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Pine Island), guitarist Rob McCuen (Bloodroot Gap, The Good Parts), and Jim McCuen (Bloodroot Gap, Bessette Quartet) on double bass, make up Vermont’s hot club-style ensemble.
Swing Noire has performed at the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, Burlington’s First Night Celebration, Town Hall Theater in Middlebury, Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph, and countless other venues throughout Vermont and New England.
“In a time when good jazz groups are hard to find, Swing Noire rises to the top as one of the best jazz groups playing around Burlington,” said Jennifer Crowell of First Night Burlington. “Swing Noire brings you into those smoky clubs of days past, makes you feel jazz the way it was meant to be felt, full of emotion and energy.”
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
Artist Fafnir AdamitesBRATTLEBORO – Artist Fafnir Adamites will discuss the installation “Interfere (with)” in a free talk at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
“Interfere (with)” is a sculptural installation of felted wool and burlap suspended above the gallery floor, on view in BMAC’s Mary Sommer Room, through March 7. Adamites will speak about the ways in which the sculptures act as “monuments and reminders of trauma, intuition, and the legacy of emotional turmoil.”
Adamites explained that the way in which the sculpture was created aligns with the concept that the work is designed to express. “The process of making the work in this exhibit inherently transforms and distorts,” Adamites said. “When a non-wool material, such as burlap, is added to the traditional wet felt-making process, it is forced to shrink, altering its original woven structure. This intentional rupture in the rigidity and order of the burlap fabric is one step in freeing the materials from their presumed inherent qualities. For me, it metaphorically embodies the hopeful impulse of releasing the individual from the psychic burden of familial inheritance.”
Sarah Freeman, who curated the exhibit, said, “Adamites’s installation feels overwhelming and potentially suffocating. However, the use of highly tactile materials and repetitive, contemplative techniques allows the work to function as a tool for acknowledging, examining and making sense of painful memories and experiences, thereby diffusing them.”
Admission is free; call 802-257-0124, or go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org.
Gingerbread showcaseRUTLAND – The Chaffee Art Center invites the community to enjoy its annual gingerbread showcase “Season of Giving.” Vote on your favorite creation with the “People’s Choice” awards in various categories until Jan. 3. While there, stroll through the galleries located on the first and second floors of the historic mansion and enjoy the holiday décor throughout. There are four magnificent fireplaces and a sweeping stairway beautifully decorated for the holidays by the Rutland Garden Club.
The current holiday exhibit “Season of Giving” is also on display. This is an all-member show celebrating the talented artists in area communities. Experience the beauty of the arts and the one-of-a-kind handmade treasures that are perfect for gifting this holiday season.
Hours are: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; call 802-775-0356, or go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org. The Chaffee is located at 16 S. Main St.
‘Art for All’BELLOWS FALLS – Canal Street Art Gallery presents its “Art for All” seasonal group show, up through Jan. 31, sharing the gifts of talent that come from the many artists in the community.
The gallery provides the opportunity for artists to exhibit in a beautiful space along the country’s oldest canal, where visitors join in conversation and the appreciation of fine art. All are invited, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, to meet the artists, and share their creative process and experience. Enjoy live music with Ken Rokicki, jazz guitar, and Antoinette Rokicki, vocals, performing jazz standards and jazzy holiday tunes.
Hours are: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and Sundays through Dec. 22, and by appointment; call 802-289-0104, or go online to www.canalstreetartgallery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.