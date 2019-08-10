Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com at least two weeks in advance.
Brazilian jazz
BRANDON – Two world-traveling musicians will be performing and celebrating Brazilian Jazz at Brandon Music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Ali Ryerson, regarded as one of the best flutists in jazz, and Joe Carter, playing guitar, have joined forces to celebrate the music of Brazil. By using their jazz backgrounds to add jazz improvisation to the tunes, the Ryerson and Carter Duo create a sound that blends the best of both worlds, “Both Sides of the Equator.”
Ryerson is consistently ranked among the top flutists in the Downbeat Jazz Poll and has done so for well over a decade. Carter has performed and recorded with many noted jazz musicians. He started guitar studies at an early age, eventually focusing on jazz.
Ryerson’s most recent invitations as guest artist include the Galway Flute Festival in Switzerland; the International Flute Festival of Lima, Peru; the 60th Monterey Jazz Festival; the New York Flute Club; the International Low Flute Festival; the University of Michigan; Florida and MidAtlantic Flute conventions; the Rochester Flute Fair; the Chicago Flute Fair; and invitations to tour Japan again in 2019 and 2020. Carter’s latest two CDs showcase his familiarity with Brazilian music, “Um Abraco no Rio” (An Embrace Of Rio) was recorded in Rio de Janeiro with Brazilian musicians.
Tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
Solzhenitsyn Saturday
MANCHESTER – The Manchester Music Festival’s 45th season at the Southern Vermont Arts Center will culminate at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, with the festival’s Orchestral Evening featuring Maestro Ignat Solzhenitsyn, Avery Fisher Career Grant winner and principal guest conductor of the Moscow Symphony Orchestra.
“We bring the 2019 season to a close with the glorious Symphony No. 2 by Brahms, featured opposite two works for soloist and orchestra: ‘The Lark Ascending’ for violin and orchestra by Vaughan Williams, and the Piano Concerto No. 1 by Rachmaninoff,” Adam Neiman, the festival’s artistic director, said. The soloists are Neiman and violinist Emily Daggett Smith, Juilliard Concerto Competition winner.
Tickets are $45; call 802-362-1956, or go online to www.mmfvt.org.
German School singers
MIDDLEBURY – The German for Singers program will present a colorful operetta and opera pasticcio loosely based on Carl Millöcker’s operetta “Gasparone” (1884). “Gasparone” will be performed at Town Hall Theater at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9 and 10.
The medley tells the story of the young Countess Carlotta, who has fallen in love with the famous robber Gasparone during a robbery while the man who saved her from the hands of said robber, Count Ermione, is trying to win her heart. As Carlotta’s three impoverished cousins vie for Ermione’s attention, he decides to pose as a robber to make himself more attractive to the capricious Carlotta. His plan seems to be working just fine when an unexpected final turn of events reverses everyone’s good fortune once more …
Drawing on famous operettas and operas from the mid- to late-19th century, the pasticcio features audience favorites from the German-speaking countries that introduce listeners to the more light-hearted German operetta idiom less commonly heard on American stages.
A limited number of $15 tickets will be available for guests who are not college ID holders; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
Sculptor Alina Tenser
WEST RUTLAND – The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center is hosting artist in residence Alina Tenser (http://www.alinatenser.com) for the month of August. The New York artist has been working with marble since 2016 and will be working on a larger scale during her visit. Tenser will present an artist talk at 7 p.m. Aug. 14.
Admission is free; call 802-438-2097, or go online to www.carvingstudio.org.
Young ‘Shrew’
MIDDLEBURY – A troupe of youthful players ages 12-26 will arrive in and around Town Hall Theater for a rollicking production of William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.” Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16 and 17. Middlebury Underground’s Evolution Kitchen will host the Dairy Fairy opening at 6 p.m. for pre-show ice cream on Friday.
According to Education Director Lindsay Pontius, “Audiences will be in for several surprising treats. Given that ‘Shrew’ is set in Italy, Evolution Kitchen’s Dairy Fairy will be selling gelato before the show. And, as you enjoy the pre-show ice cream-filled summer evening outside the theater, you can take-in the dulcet sounds of our house rock-band.”
Shakespeare’s timeless classic is turning into a rock musical with 10 original songs performed by the 24-member ensemble. The production uses slapstick and physical theater to tell a story of masters, servants, mistaken identity and the battle of the sexes.
“It’s a broad comedy with something for all ages,” Pontius said.
Tickets are $15, $5 children under 12; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org.
Retreat Farm concerts
BRATTLEBORO – The Brattleboro Music Center and Retreat Farm “Music Under the Stars” concert series features Becky Tracy and Keith Murphy Saturday, Aug. 17. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the free concert starting at 7:30 p.m. at Retreat Farm, located at 45 Farmhouse Square (next to Grafton Village Cheese).
Tracy and Murphy are dynamic performers of traditional music from Newfoundland, Quebec, Ireland, France and beyond. Tracy’s fiddling pulses through tasteful arrangements of dance tunes and resonates with beauty on traditional slow airs. Murphy’s gentle and expressive singing in English and French is balanced by the drive and power of his guitar playing and foot percussion. Combined, they produce a range and richness of sound that is striking for a duo.
Concertgoers are free to spread out blankets and lawn chairs on the green at Farmhouse Square. Attendees can bring their own picnic dinner or choose from an array of food truck fare and creemees from the Farm Shop. Due to alcohol regulations, BYOB is not permitted. A selection of Vermont craft beer, hard cider, and wine is available for purchase at The Thirsty Goat, Retreat Farm’s pop-up bar.
Summer reading
BELLOWS FALLS – The Rockingham Free Public Library’s summer reading program continues at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, with “Alien Earth” presented by the Southern Vermont History Museum. Note: There will be live animals at this event.
“Alien Earth” will explore the changing history of life on this planet. Remember that time oxygen almost killed everything? What about the age of the cockroaches? That and more will be explored with the help of live animals, hands-on artifacts, fossils and an engaging powerpoint presentation. Depending on audience, we will also touch on the Earth’s six mass extinctions and the possible future of life on Earth.
This program is presented as part of the Rockingham Free Public Library annual summer reading program, “A Universe of Stories.”
Admission is free; call 802-463-4270, or go online to http://rockinghamlibrary.org. The library is located at 65 Westminster St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.